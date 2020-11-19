Take $10 off your next Amazon Black Friday purchase with these sales

Get ready: Amazon Black Friday deals officially start on Friday. However, there are plenty of great Black Friday deals you can get now.

For instance, Amazon is currently giving out $10 discounts when you spend $40 or more on select products. The sale includes Lego sets, groceries, and cleaning supplies. While the latter may not sound like the most glamorous Black Friday sale, the deal itself is pretty solid and who doesn't need to buy cleaning supplies these days.

There are no expiration dates for any of these deals, so take advantage of them while you can. Keep in mind that the $10 discount is applied during the final checkout stage and in some cases you can save an extra 5% or 15% if you opt for the Subscribe & Save option. (You can always cancel Subscribe & Save after you receive your first delivery).

Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon

Whether you're buying them for yourself or a child, Amazon is taking $10 off select Lego purchases of $50 or more. Sets eligible for the discount include Lego Duplo, Lego Disney, Lego Star Wars, and Lego Harry Potter. View Deal

Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon

We know: This isn't the most glamorous Black Friday deal, but spend $40 or more on select cleaning supplies at Amazon and you'll get $10 off your purchase. The sale includes Tide Pods, Ziploc bags, Seventh Generation detergent, and much more. View Deal

Groceries: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon

Winter is coming! That makes now the perfect time to stock up on your favorite snacks. Currently, when you spend $50 or more on select groceries, you'll get $10 off. The sale includes healthy snacks like Kind bars and Clif bars as well as some not-so-healthy snacks like Nutella and Pop-Tarts. There are over 64 pages of eligible groceries. View Deal

Shop more Amazon Black Friday sales