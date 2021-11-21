Save over $60 on the Nespresso Vertuo Next with record breaking deals at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is down below $140 at Amazon right now, thanks to a new wave of early Black Friday coffee maker deals. We rarely see this premium pod-based machine dropping below that threshold. That makes the $134.25 sales price (was $199) a record low, a particularly impressive saving overall considering this is one of the best Nespresso machines on the market.

We have seen prices on certain models jumping $2 cheaper than this deal once over the course of the year, however this matte black and rose gold colorway has never been cheaper. That means you're getting close to the absolute cheapest price we've ever seen on the Nespresso Vertuo Next overall, and hitting a new record low for this particular design.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next uses the same premium brewing techniques as the popular Vertuo Plus machine, but packs a much smaller form factor. That's excellent news for those after a convenient pod-based machine that won't take up the whole countertop.

You'll find more details on this early Black Friday coffee maker deal just below, and more deals on some of the best coffee makers on the market further down as well.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: $199 Nespresso Vertuo Next: $199 $134.25 at Amazon

Save $64.75 - The Nespresso Vertuo Next is particularly resistant to heavy discounts, which makes this $64.75 discount saving all the more impressive. We've never seen a cheaper price on this rose gold model, and we're just $3 away from an overall record across colorways as well.



More of today's best coffee maker deals

If the Nespresso deal above doesn't quite fit your needs, you'll find plenty more cheap coffee maker deals on the shelves right now. We're rounding up the web's best prices on some top models just below.

We're also rounding up all the best Cuisinart coffee makers on the market right now, as well as the best Keurigs. Or, for more savings, take a look at everything we're expecting to see in this year's Black Friday Nespresso deals.