Galaxy Z Fold 5 could beat Google Pixel Fold in a big way

More and more rumors are pointing towards the Google Pixel Fold making its debut at Google I/O 2023. But as we’ve got a better idea of what to expect from the phone, based on specs and leaked hands-on videos, it appears Google’s first foldable may be at a disadvantage. Certainly compared to Samsung, the current king of the best foldable phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also due later this year. Not only does it have the advantage of several years of pre-existing experience with foldables, a specs comparison points to the Pixel Fold coming with a number of key drawbacks.

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The biggest differences

One of the main issues with the Google Pixel Fold, based on recent rumors, is that it’s going to be a rather heavy device. A recent spec leak from Jon Prosser pegs the Pixel Fold to weigh 10 ounces, which is over an ounce heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s rumored 8.95 ounces. It’s also more than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 9.28 ounces.

The phone is also smaller, with Prosser claiming that the Pixel Fold would be 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches in size when folded, making it significantly smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Last year’s foldable measured 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches when unfolded, and 0.62 inches thick when closed. But if Prosser is correct it means that the Pixel Fold could be thinner than the Z Fold 4.

We don’t have rumored dimensions for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but we expect it to be similar to the Z Fold 4. Though the phone may be slightly thinner in its folded state, thanks to the possible inclusion of a new “waterdrop hinge.” Whether it will be enough to match the Pixel Fold’s rumored 0.5-inch thickness isn’t clear right now.

The other major drawback is that the Pixel Fold could be in the display. The phone’s smaller stature, per the rumors, means the cover display is also tipped to be smaller — 5.8 inches compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s rumored 6.2-inches. The interior display is said to be 7.6-inches, the same as that allegedly coming to the Z Fold 5, but it looks like the Pixel Fold will feature a very thick bezel.

We’ve seen that bezel in leaked renders and an alleged hands-on video. A bit of simple math tells us that the unfolded Pixel Fold should measure 8.38-inches diagonally, assuming those rumored dimensions are correct. With a 7.6-inch display, that means there’s over half an inch of extra space to account for.

Some of that space will be used to hide the interior selfie cam, but the rest will just be sitting there. For comparison, the Z Fold 4 measures roughly 7.9-inches in the same direction, leaving just 0.3-inches of unused space around the display.

Google Pixel Fold: What else to expect

The Pixel Fold is expected to debut at Google I/O on May 10. Other rumored specs we’re expecting include a 120Hz refresh rate on both displays, 256GB and 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, the Tensor G2 chipset, a fingerprint sensor inside the camera button, and a battery that will apparently last 24 hours on a single charge — or 72 hours with extreme battery saver mode switched on.

The rear camera will reportedly consist of three lenses including a 48MP main lens (f/1.7), a 10.8MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2) and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens (f/3.05) with 5x optical zoom and up to 20z Super Res Zoom. The outer display will reportedly feature a 99.5MP (f2.2) selfie camera with a hole-punch design, while the interior display will have an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera hiding in the bezel.

We’ll bring you more Pixel Fold news as and when we hear it.

More from Tom's Guide