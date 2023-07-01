Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 benchmarks leak — here are the results

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to officially launch later this month alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9, but Samsung’s next flagship foldable appears to have popped up on the benchmarking site Geekbench ahead of schedule.

As you might expect for a handset using the same slightly souped-up Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the S23 series, performance is roughly on par with the current flagships, despite an earlier leak giving us hope that performance would get a significant shot in the arm.

Geekbench benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra score an average of 1,871 for single-core performance and 4,941 for multi-core, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 posts scores of 1,845 and 5,083 respectively. It’s a small difference that could easily vanish with repeat testing and won’t be noticeable in real-world conditions.

It is, however, a big improvement from the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 4 — which scores averages of 1,657 and 4,063 — and the freshly released Google Pixel Fold, where the Tensor G2 chip scores around 1,400 to 1,480 for single-core and 3,300 to 3,800 for multi.

There are also expected to be improvements beyond a speed upgrade — and not just the boost to battery life that will come with the newer chip’s efficiency gains.

While the design is expected to look pretty familiar at a glance, Samsung has reportedly made the Galaxy Z Fold 5 slimmer thanks to improvements to the hinge. By eliminating the gap between the two halves of the folded tablet screen, the device should be less bulky in the pocket and have a less visible crease where the screen bends.

More importantly, there could be big improvements to camera performance, with the Z Fold 5 rumored to inherit the same 108MP main sensor that the S23 Ultra uses to great effect (it currently tops our list of the best camera phones).

Of course, all of these things are just strong rumors until Samsung proves otherwise, but we shouldn’t have too long to wait. While an official date for the next Galaxy Unpacked hasn’t been revealed, Samsung has confirmed that it will fall in late July in Seoul and leakers believe it’s likely to be Wednesday, July 26th.