Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 official renders just leaked

Official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have both just been leaked by MySmartPrice. The images give us good looks at Samsung's upcoming foldables, as well as potentially confirming previous rumors and design leaks.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 5's alleged render, it looks like the Z Fold 5 can now fold completely, without a gap near the hinge like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and previous models needed. This could be because of a new hinge design we've heard rumors of, which will not only make the Z Fold 5 close more tightly, but potentially add dust resistance and reduce the foldable's overall weight.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Also on the topic of design, we can see this render shows a new blue colorway that Samsung's not offered on the Z Fold series before. It appears that the camera block has been altered subtly too — to make the lenses more prominent. That gives it a stronger resemblance to the Galaxy S23 series, and should also mean it'll be easy to tell the Galaxy Z Fold 5 apart from previous Galaxy Z Folds, even when they're closed up.

This alleged official image also includes an S Pen in the foreground, hinting at the Galaxy Z Fold's established compatibility with Samsung's stylus. Unfortunately, we still expect the S Pen to be a separate accessory with no convenient storage on the device itself, unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra which comes bundled with an S Pen that lives in a silo within the phone's body.

A big new display for the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Let's move to the second of MySmartPrice's leaks. It's hard not to notice in this claimed Galaxy Z Flip 5 render that the phone features a much more expansive outer display as rumored, covering almost the entire top half of the phone, minus a small bezel and the portion surrounding the dual main cameras.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The render shows a music playback widget in use on this display, as well as a photo which we suspect represents either taking photos or browsing your image gallery on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it's closed. Hopefully, more apps will be usable on this display to give it even more uses beyond the limited notifications and viewfinder options that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers.

Samsung's confirmed a Galaxy Unpacked event is coming in late July. There's still time for more rumors to appear though, and we'll be covering them all in our Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 hubs for easy reading. But even in these two static images, it's looking like this year's new Samsung foldables are considerable upgrades.