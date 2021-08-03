Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 rumors — 3 biggest upgrades to expect

All signs point to an exciting Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launch August 11. Along with a set of foldable smartphones, Samsung is expected to reveal at least two new smartwatches with an updated design, breakout features and more.

We know this because plenty of Galaxy Watch intel has spilled in recent weeks. From a series of renders and software videos to a premature Amazon listing and live photos, there isn’t much left to uncover about the upcoming Samsung smartwatch announcement.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, or are simply curious about the next wave of wearable computing, you should be up to speed on the most important Galaxy Watch 4 leaks.

The countdown to Samsung Unpacked on August 11 is on. Here are the top three Galaxy Watch rumors you’ll want to know before then.

1. Weeklong battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 battery life is the linchpin to the smartwatch’s initial reception. In the past the Galaxy Watch could beat the Apple Watch’s by several days, but Samsung has since lowered its stamina expectations. The original Samsung Galaxy Watch lasted an impressive 4 days, but when we tested the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, one of the best smartwatches right now, we couldn’t go 24 hours without recharging.

According to a new report from WinFuture , the Galaxy Watch 4 could last an epic seven days. While some of the best Fitbit devices and best Garmin watches have weeklong battery lives, we've yet to see a compelling Wear OS smartwatch go the distance.

Google said the new Wear OS would benefit battery life for the next generation of Android smartwatches, but we're guessing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 chipset has something to do with the weeklong battery life rumors, too. The Watch 4's rumored Exynos W920 chip provides 1.25x faster processing compared to the Exynos 9110 in the Galaxy Watch 3, as well as 8.8x smoother graphics performance.

2. Body composition analysis

The Galaxy Watch 4 could pack a health sensor capable of changing how we understand our bodies. We first head about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 body composition analysis from leaker Max Weinbach, then a premature Amazon listing for Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch referenced the feature.

If you can't get enough, enjoy this fresh (translated) official Specs-Sheet of the Galaxy Watch4 Classic#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyWatch4 pic.twitter.com/YH68LQinRoAugust 2, 2021 See more

Most recently, a lengthy Galaxy Watch 4 spec sheet shared on Twitter includes body composition analysis in the sensor section. If the spec sheet is accurate, then the upcoming Galaxy Watch will use use two electrodes to complete a weak electrical current capable to reading body make up.

The bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) system can estimate metrics like your body fat percentage, for example. Because fat and muscle have a different composition, the resistance the electrical current faces can be used to estimate the body’s constitution of each.

3. Two models: Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic

Based on both renders and live images, Samsung is believed to be launching two versions of its next-gen smartwatch. The first is a sportier-looking successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which will simply be called the Galaxy Watch 4. It will come with silicone straps and an array of color options, including black, silver, dark green and rose gold.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/@OnLeaks x @GizNext)

The live images of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, a lifestyle smartwatch expected to replace the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, show the smartwatch with leather straps and sleek metallic finishes. In the pictures from 91Mobiles, we see black and silver options, as well as the fan-favorite rotating bezel.

According to Galaxy Watch 4 interface videos published last week, the user experiences of the two smartwatches will be the same, apart from some exclusive watch faces for the Classic version. Instead, design and price will differentiate the lineup's offerings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 11, so it's not long now until we see whether these key rumors are true.