Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already $100 off in this early Prime Day deal

Samsung may have only announced the Galaxy S20 FE at the end of September, but retailers are already knocking a few bucks off the price tag to make it a more appealing purchase.

And by a few bucks we actually mean $100, as you can snag Samsung's excellent new affordable flagship for $599 on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already a bargain, packing all the best parts of the standard S20 for a much lower price. But now $100 has been knocked off the price tag, and on all six different colours, making it even more appealing than before.View Deal

A $100 discount is an enticing prospect for any phone, let alone something as new and appealing as the Galaxy S20 FE. It’s got all the best features of the Galaxy S20, but for a noticeably cheaper price.

Those features include a 120Hz display, a powerful triple camera system, a 32MP selfie snapper, a top-tier Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G, and a massive 4,500 mAh battery. All inside a phone that feels like a premium gadget, and in a large range of colors to better suit your personal tastes. We gave the phone high marks in our Galaxy S20 FE review, thanks to its attractive design, smooth display and strong performance for the price.

The best part is the deal applies to all colors, so you’re not forced to choose between the color you really want and having an extra $100 to spend on some other gadget. That said, delivery estimates are hugely varied. The blue, green, and lavender Galaxy S20 FEs are in stock and will arrive within the next few days, but anyone wanting red or orange is going to have to wait up to two months.

Waiting a bit longer isn’t a big sacrifice though, especially if it means getting the phone you want in the color you want. And for an absolutely killer deal to boot.