Red Sox vs Rays live stream: How to watch the ALDS Game 1 online

The Red Sox vs Rays live stream has the BoSox traveling to Tampa to take on the A.L. East Champions. Boston is looking to build off their 6-2 Wild Card win over the Yankees while the Rays are looking at this MLB live stream as their first step towards back-to-back World Series appearances.

• Time — 8:07 p.m. ET / 5:07p.m. PT / 1:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The Red Sox (92-70) enter this series after eliminating the Yankees in a one-game wild card playoff. Boston’s bats, namely Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber, did a great job of chasing Gerrit Cole in the third inning of Tuesday night’s game. Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the first, followed by Schwarber’s solo shot in the third. In total, the Sox took Cole for three runs on four hits and two walks over the six outs he recorded.

The Rays (100-62) just edged out the Sox in their regular season series going 11-10 with nine of Tampa’s wins coming after the all-star break. The Rays were led this year by second baseman Brandon Lowe who belted 39 homers while batting .247. However, some of Lowe’s best numbers this year were posted against Boston as he hit .290 with five homers and an on-base percentage of .459.

Tampa will send the lefty Shane McClanahan to the hill for game one, while Boston will wait until the last possible second to name their starter. After appearing in four postseason games last year, McClanahan went through his first full season in the Bigs this year. The 24-year-old posted a 3.43 ERA over the course of the season while going 10-6 in 25 starts. He went 1-1 in the two games he faced Boston this season with a 2.81 ERA.

The Red Sox missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons after winning the World Series in 2018, while the Rays are trying to get back to their second World Series in as many years and third since 2008.

How to watch Red Sox vs Rays live streams from anywhere

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the US

In the US, Red Sox vs Rays is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Red Sox vs Rays game is Thursday (Oct. 7) at 8:07 p.m. ET.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get TBS and the rest of the channels you want for MLB post-season live streams) costs $50 per month.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the UK

You can watch Red Sox vs Rays live stream across the pond, even if it is at the crazy hour of 1:10 a.m. local BST Friday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Red Sox vs Rays live streams in Canada on SportsNet.