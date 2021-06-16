PS5 restock: These retailers could have stock for Prime Day

June is turning out to be a dry month for PS5 restock. Sony Direct, GameStop, and Amazon have offered zero console drops this month. Meanwhile, the few PS5 restocks that we have seen this month have been extremely limited.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. Prime Day deals will kick off next week and while we don't expect to see a console drop from Amazon, we predict there will be PS5 deals on accessories and games. We also wouldn't be surprised if a retailer such as Best Buy, Walmart, or GameStop offered a Monday or Tuesday restock to steal some of Amazon's spotlight. Here's a quick rundown of where PS5 restock stands ahead of Prime Day.

PS5 at Antonline

Antonline has been the only retailer with PS5 restock this week. The short-lived restock included bundles of the PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles. While it doesn't have anymore PS5 stock at the moment, Antonline does have stock of the new Sony DualSense controllers. The controllers, which launch on June 18, are available for pre-order via the links below.

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black: $69 @ Antonline

The DualSense controller in Midnight Black is currently available for pre-order at Antonline. It's priced at $69 and ships on June 18.View Deal

PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red: $69 @ Antonline

The DualSense controller in Cosmic Red is currently available for pre-order at Antonline. It's priced at $69 and ships on June 18.View Deal

PS5 at Best Buy

Best Buy's last PS5 drop happened on June 3. The retailer offered both the PS5 and PS5 Digital for list price, as it often tends to do. Unfortunately, there are no concrete signs of when the next Best Buy restock will take place. However, as TechRadar points out, Best Buy has added new PS5 SKUs to its website. There's a Ratchet & Clank bundle for $569 and bundles with the new DualSense controllers also for $569.

PS5 Ratchet & Clank bundle: $569 @ Best Buy

Best Buy typically doesn't offer PS5 bundles, but the retailer has a new listing for the PS5 bundled with Ratchet & Clank for $569. It's currently sold out, but this could be a new bundle that Best Buy plans on offering in the coming days. View Deal

PS5 at Walmart

If any retailer will try to steal some of Amazon's Prime Day thunder, Walmart will be it. The retailer has already announced its Walmart Deals for Days event, which runs from June 20 through June 23. Not only does it start earlier than Prime Day, but it also lasts longer. However, the last Walmart PS5 restock happened overnight and the retailer only offered the PS5 Digital console. PS5 stock appears to still be limited at Walmart, so any drop would come as a surprise.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check