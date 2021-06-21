The best Prime Day headphones deal is Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has been at the top of our best over-ear headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones lists for a while. Now, it’s an even better proposition, thanks to one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is $248 at Amazon, which for those keeping track is the lowest ever price for Sony’s excellent headphones. If you’ve been looking for a set of comfortable ANC cans, this is a perfect opportunity.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review we noted similarities with the previous WH-1000XM3, but the small improvements Sony made add up to a clearly superior set of headphones that is now a mainstay of our best over-ear headphones list. It’s light and comfortable, and with significantly longer batter life than the Bose 700 or AirPods Max, there’s nothing to stop you listening for hours.

The 700 does provide marginally more effective ANC, but Sony’s noise cancellation is still seriously impressive; it's well deserving of its place in our best noise-cancelling headphones picks. And besides sounding excellent in general, you can set up Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which smartly analyses your ear shape to deliver music in an immersive 360-degree format.

