Prime Day Deal: Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Now Just $99

Amazon, on Prime Day, is selling the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $99.95, or 50% off their original $199.95 list price.

Note, this ephemeral deal ends at 1 p.m. ET, so you'll need to act fast.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are some of the best active noise-cancelling headphone for under $200. Comfortable, stylish and delivering top-notch sound, the HD 4.5 SE are perfect for travelling or enjoying your music at the office.

This Amazon-exclusive Special Edition model has a slightly different look to the 4.50 BTNC we reviewed last year, but is otherwise identical.

In our review, we called the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE an excellent choice for travelers who want to cut the cord without spending Bose prices. True to the Sennheiser name, the HD 4.50 sound great, with a balanced sonic profile that makes songs sound full yet not overly-processed.

Falling between the budget HD 4.40BT and premium PXC 550, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones are supremely comfortable, so you won't have any problems wearing them through long international flights.

Other things we like about the HD 4.50 noise-cancelling headphones are its easy-to-use controls and attractive, understated design. And battery life is another high point, at 18 hours with ANC enabled.

While they don't block noise as well as Bose's or Sony's flagship models, the HD 4.50 removed about 70% of the rumbling plane noise we heard when flying.

Here is our full review of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC headphones. And if you're in the market for affordable over-ear headphones, check out our best noise-cancelling headphones under $200.