Nintendo Switch is back in stock right now — but you'll have to act fast

Finding where to buy Nintendo Switch consoles has been an uphill battle since the start of the pandemic. However, at this precise moment various retailers have stock of the Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

We've even managed to find an extremely rare deal on the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, which is on sale for $69.88 ($10 off) at Amazon. (You'll have to add it to your cart to see the $10 discount). So if you've been desperately looking for a Switch console — we suggest you act fast and get these before they sell out — because chances are very high that they won't last more than 24 hours.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The near-impossible to find Ring Fit Adventure is now on sale at Amazon. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $69.88! The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. This is the first time we see it on sale. If it sells out, Best Buy has it in stock for $79.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: $399 @ Adorama

Adorama has a variety of Nintendo Switch bundles in stock and on sale from $399. The $399 bundle gets you the console along with Nintendo's Gaming Earbuds Pro and the Nintendo Deluxe Travel Case. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: $374 @ GameStop

GameStop has multiple Nintendo Switch bundles on sale for $374. The bundles — which were on sale for $404 last week —include the console, a game, and a screen protector. The featured game includes Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda, or Super Smash Bros.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Paper Mario Bundle: $429 @ Adorama

Adorama also has the Nintendo Switch bundled with Paper Mario and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card in stock for $429. You're essentially paying list price for every item in the bundle, but it's one of the few Switch bundles still in stock. View Deal