Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle gets you this hard-to-find console

The Nintendo Switch has been hard to find early on in the holiday shopping season, as you know if you've been following our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals hub. But Best Buy is about to make it a lot easier to get your hands on a Switch as part of a bundle deal that goes live soon.

Best Buy is offering a Nintendo Switch, along with a Joy-Con controller and a downloadable copy of Mario Kart 8. The $299 Nintendo Switch bundle also includes a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle with Switch Online: was $370, now $299 at Best Buy

While it's not available until midnight ET on Sunday, Nov. 22, Best Buy is offering Nintendo's flagship Switch deal early this year. For the price of the console alone, you also get the downloadable version of the best kart racing game around, plus three months of Switch Online.View Deal

Getting all that for $299 is a very good value, considering that's the usual price for a Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controllers.

You'll have to be quick to take advantage of Best Buy's offer. It doesn't go live until midnight ET on Sunday, Nov. 22. (That's 9 p.m. PT today if you're on the West Coast.)

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch remains a big seller two years after its release. It's a fantastic consoles for gamers of all ages and abilities and different play modes make it convenient to use at home or on the go.

