Memorial Day laptop deal: Surface Laptop Go just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

Among the Memorial Day laptop deals we've seen, Amazon's current deal on the Surface Laptop Go is one of the best if you're after a lightweight and capable Windows work laptop.

After starting at $899, the top-tier Surface Laptop Go with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now just $639 at Amazon (opens in new tab), but only if you buy it in Platinum. It'll be $649 in Sandstone or $674 in Ice Blue meaning your choice of color may have to take a back seat if you want the best discount.

If you don't need that much storage, the 128GB version in Ice Blue is going for $499 (down from $699) with the other colors unfortunately appearing to be out of stock.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (8GB/256GB, Platinum): was $900 now $639 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The most portable Surface laptop, complete with maxed-out RAM and storage, can be yours for up to 29% off. This lightweight laptop is powered by a Core i5 processor and features a 12.4-inch touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need a rundown of the Laptop Go's basic stats, it's the lightest and cheapest way of owning a Surface computer, with a 12.4-inch 3:2 touchscreen display and a total weight of just 2.44 pounds. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which isn't super powerful but should suit the average user's needs.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at launch, we really liked its premium design, the thin bezels around the display and its great keyboard, plus the fact it has both a USB-A and a USB-C port for easy connectivity. The battery life, heat and display brightness did disappoint us a little, but the Laptop Go remains an attractive laptop that will deal with light to moderate work very well.

If you want to look for discounts on other types of laptops, including gaming laptops and MacBooks, then do check our full Memorial Day laptop deals page. And if you're looking for savings on everything, see our Memorial Day sales live blog to save big on TVs, appliances and more.