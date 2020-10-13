Our favorite gaming mouse is just $34 in this epic Prime Day deal

It’s always a pleasure when you can find Prime Day deals on legitimately excellent products. That’s the case with the Logitech G502 gaming mouse: a gorgeous, comfortable, customizable peripheral that usually retails for $79.

However, right now you can get the Logitech G502 for just $34 on Amazon: a savings of more than $40. As far as we know, this is the lowest price that a major retailer has ever offered on Logitech’s best-in-class gaming mouse.

Logitech G502: was $79 now $34 @ Amazon

The Logitech G502 is a tunable gaming mouse that’s well-suited for every genre, from FPS, to MOBA, to RTS, to RPG, to action/adventure. It has 11 programmable buttons, textured grips, an adjustable scroll wheel and even some tasteful lighting, the G502. View Deal

The Logitech G502 has been our pick for the best gaming mouse ever since it came out in 2016, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. Not only does it feature 11 programmable buttons and a high-quality sensor, but you also get textured grips, an adjustable scroll wheel, tunable weights and a lighted Logitech logo. Whether you play for minutes or hours at a time, the Logitech G502 will keep your hand limber and comfortable.

The only thing to consider before clicking the “buy” button is that the default G502 is a wired mouse. If you prefer wireless configurations, there’s also the Logitech G502 Lightspeed — but that mouse costs $149, so the regular G502’s $34 sale price is hard to argue with. Even better: Logitech gear tends to last for a very long time, meaning that your less-than-$40 purchase should last for the next few years, at least.

