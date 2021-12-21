LIVE: Last-minute Christmas gifts and deals 2021

Refresh

(Image credit: WalkingCat/Twitter) It's not on sale, but the excellent Oculus Quest 2 is in stock at Amazon and ready to ship in time for Christmas. In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. Oculus Quest 2: for $299 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Roku) I've already told you about one great last-minute Roku deal, now here's another: you can grab the Roku Express 4K Plus for $24 at Amazon right now. That’s $15 off its usual price of $39, and the joint lowest price we’ve seen for it all year. If you order right now — and have Amazon Prime — it will arrive tomorrow (December 22), giving you plenty of time to wrap it if it's a gift, or set it up if you just want it for watching festive TV. Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Heads up, Apple fans! Amazon has an epic deal on Apple gift cards. Spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit on your account. Use coupon "APPLEDIGITAL" at checkout to get this deal. Gift cards arrive within minutes of purchase (and you can even schedule them), so this is great for any last-minute Christmas gifts. Make sure to check out our guide to the best online gift cards for more deals and gift card ideas. Apple Gift Card: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon

(Image credit: Walmart) I'll be the first to admit I'm not a great cook, which is why I'm intrigued by the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer. Right now it's just $149 at Walmart, which is $80 off the regular price. The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one device, and the crisping lid lets you also bake, roast and broil. The Foodi is particularly good for making stew and chili, as well as fries. You get a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot, a 4-quart cook-and-crisp basket and more. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart