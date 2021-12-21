Live
LIVE: Last-minute Christmas gifts and deals 2021
The best deals you can still get before Christmas
By Louis Ramirez published
December 25 is almost here, but there are still plenty of last-minute Christmas gifts available online. Whether you're shopping for your parents, spouse, friends, or yourself, retailers are still offering various last-minute Christmas gifts that can arrive on time.
Your chances of getting your gifts before the big day increase if you're an Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus member. Alternatively, some stores may let you opt for in-store pickup to get your last-minute gift. Either way, the Tom's Guide team is here to bring you the best last-minute Christmas gifts and ideas and ensure you have a happy and stress-free festive season.
Last-minute Christmas gifts
- Tile Pro 2020: for $34 @ Amazon
- Instant Pot Air Fryer: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $85 now $59 @ Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart (white model)
- Chromebook sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy
- FItbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy
- Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon [50% off]
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $177 @ Amazon
- Oculus Quest 2: for $299 @ Amazon
- Insignia 43' 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
It's not on sale, but the excellent Oculus Quest 2 is in stock at Amazon and ready to ship in time for Christmas.
In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.
Oculus Quest 2: for $299 @ Amazon
I've already told you about one great last-minute Roku deal, now here's another: you can grab the Roku Express 4K Plus for $24 at Amazon right now. That’s $15 off its usual price of $39, and the joint lowest price we’ve seen for it all year.
If you order right now — and have Amazon Prime — it will arrive tomorrow (December 22), giving you plenty of time to wrap it if it's a gift, or set it up if you just want it for watching festive TV.
Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
I don't know how this is still in stock/available, but here's an epic deal for Xbox fans: Amazon has the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle on sale for $299. Plus, it'll ship in time for Christmas delivery. This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency).
Xbox Series S Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon
Heads up, Apple fans! Amazon has an epic deal on Apple gift cards. Spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit on your account. Use coupon "APPLEDIGITAL" at checkout to get this deal. Gift cards arrive within minutes of purchase (and you can even schedule them), so this is great for any last-minute Christmas gifts. Make sure to check out our guide to the best online gift cards for more deals and gift card ideas.
Apple Gift Card: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon
Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021 model) on sale for just $39. That's $10 off and a no-brainer if you're looking to make your TV smarter. This new Roku has it all, including access to all the major streaming services, a sleek design that plugs into your TV, and 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Plus, you can quickly search for content using the included voice remote.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
There aren't many PS5 exclusives right now, which is probably some comfort for the legions of people who still can't get one. But the exclusives we have are pretty spectacular, and the best one is still on sale. Best Buy has reduced the price of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to $49 — $20 less than the $70 MSRP. In our review, we said this game gets just about everything right, offering great gameplay, graphics and story, all without alienating new and old players alike. If you have a PS5, this is a must-buy. Amazon offers the same price, but it will arrive after Christmas.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy
I'll be the first to admit I'm not a great cook, which is why I'm intrigued by the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer. Right now it's just $149 at Walmart, which is $80 off the regular price.
The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one device, and the crisping lid lets you also bake, roast and broil. The Foodi is particularly good for making stew and chili, as well as fries. You get a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot, a 4-quart cook-and-crisp basket and more.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart
The Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a smarter new interface that's easier to navigate along with a bunch of welcome features. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, quality 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support and immersive Dolby Atmos immersive sound.
And with Google TV you get access to over 6,500 Android TV apps along with your favorite streaming services. Another perk: there's a Google Assistant button on the remote for easy voice search.
Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39
So there's just a few days left before Christmas and you're still out a few gifts. No problem! As Tom's Guide deals editor, I'm here to help you find the best last-minute gifts that can still arrive on time for Christmas. Currently, one my favorite last-minute deals comes courtesy of Walmart.
Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $159. Most of the year it's sold for $169, so it's now $10 off and $40 under the Apple Store's price. In case you're wondering, Amazon has zero stock of the Series 3, but Best Buy has it for a slightly more expensive $169.
Apple Watch 3: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart
