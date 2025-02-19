iPhone 16e Apple Intelligence features — here's everything that's included

It includes Apple's entire AI suite

Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
(Image credit: Future)

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e today, a compelling addition to its iPhone 16 lineup at a more accessible price of $599. With a design that’s not all that different from its higher-priced counterparts, the device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and edge-to-edge screen.

At the heart of the iPhone 16e lies Apple's new A18 chip, known for fast and smooth performance. This powerful chip features a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 35 trillion operations per second, ensuring efficient handling of AI tasks.

The iPhone 16e includes the entire feature suite of Apple Intelligence, including Writing Tools, Image Playground and Genmoji, email summaries, and enhanced Siri functionality—including ChatGPT integration.

Apple Writing Tools

Describe Your Change in the Writing Tools of iOS 18.2 running on an iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Writing Tools feature of Apple Intelligence enables users to allow AI to proofread, rewrite, and adjust the tone of their text to be more friendly, concise, or professional. The AI tool can also generate summaries, key points, tables and lists from existing content. The integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT further enhances these capabilities for detailed explanations and content generation within email and notes.

Image Playground and Genmoji

Person highlighted in Genmoji interface

(Image credit: Future)

Image Playground utilizes AI to generate images based on user-provided descriptions. Users can customize styles, such as Animation and Sketch, to create visuals that align with their vision.

Additionally, Genmoji allows for the creation of personalized emojis by typing descriptions or selecting individuals from photos, enabling a unique and expressive way to enhance messaging.

Enhanced Siri functionality

Apple Intelligence type to Siri in iOS 18.1

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Siri has undergone a significant transformation with Apple Intelligence. The virtual assistant now features improved natural language processing, offering more accurate and contextually relevant responses.

Users can interact with Siri via text by double-tapping the home bar on iOS devices or double-clicking the command key on macOS. The integration of ChatGPT enables Siri to handle complex queries, providing detailed and informative answers.

Mail and notification summaries

A summary of an email in Apple Intelligence on an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 18.1

(Image credit: Future)

Users can get AI-generated mail and text summaries, offering concise previews of content to help users prioritize their communications effectively. Notifications are also streamlined, with Apple Intelligence summarizing messages from various apps, reducing information overload and allowing users to focus on essential alerts.

Photos and Visual Intelligence

iPhone 16e visual intelligence.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion Camera that includes automatic scene recognition and real-time adjustments to optimize photo quality. Visual Intelligence leverages Apple's AI capabilities to provide real-time information about objects and places through the device's camera. Users can access Visual Intelligence via the customizable Action Button or through the Control Center. This functionality allows the iPhone 16e to summarize and copy text, translate languages, detect contact information, and identify animals or plants. Additionally, it enables users to search online for products they encounter or utilize ChatGPT for problem-solving assistance.

The Photos app incorporates AI to enhance user interaction with media. Users can create custom memory movies by describing a desired theme, with Apple Intelligence selecting appropriate photos, videos, and music to craft a cohesive narrative. The Clean Up tool allows for the removal of unwanted elements from images.

Notably, while previous iPhone 16 models required a dedicated Camera Control button to activate Visual Intelligence, the iPhone 16e offers this feature without it.

Privacy and on-device processing

Apple emphasizes user privacy in the deployment of Apple Intelligence. Many AI processes are conducted on-device, ensuring that personal data remains secure and inaccessible to external entities, including Apple itself. When cloud processing is necessary, users are prompted for consent, and data is handled with strict privacy safeguards.

Availability

With a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 16e provides advanced AI features and a modern aesthetic while catering to budget-conscious consumers.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e commence on February 21, 2025, with official availability starting February 28 in 59 countries. This strategic rollout ensures that a wide range of users across different regions can access the device promptly.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

