iPhone 16e preorders — how to get Apple’s new phone for free

Get Apple's new budget iPhone for free with these preorder deals
There's a new member of the iPhone family. Apple just announced the iPhone 16e — it's new budget iPhone. Priced at $599, the new iPhone is pricier than the $429 iPhone SE (2022), but fortunately there are plenty of iPhone 16e preorder deals you can get right now to help lower the cost.
One of the best iPhone 16e deals comes from Apple itself. Apple is offering up to $630 off the iPhone 16e when you trade-in an old iPhone. For instance, you can get up to $100 off when you trade-in a previous-gen iPhone SE (2022) or you can get up to $630 off with an iPhone 15 Pro Max trade-in.
Below I've rounded up all of the best iPhone 16e preorder deals you can get. Note: A lot of carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile have yet to update their pages with iPhone 16e info, but I'm sure they'll launch their iPhone 16e deals soon. For more deals, check out our guide to the best iPhone deals and the best Apple deals.
- AT&T: up to $383 in credits w/ trade-in
- Xfinity Mobile: free w/ unlimited + trade-in
- Apple: up to $630 off w/ trade-in
iPhone 16e preorder deals
iPhone 16e preorder: free w/ unlimited + trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the iPhone 16e for free when they sign up for Unlimited Plus and trade-in an old device. Existing customers can get up to $300 off with trade-in and an unlimited or by-the-gig- plan.
iPhone 16e preorder: up to $338 w/ unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T has yet to announced its iPhone 16e preorders, but the Apple Store is hinting that AT&T will take up to $338 off Apple's new phone with an eligible data plan. Additionally, if you trade-in an older device you'll get an even larger credit.
iPhone 16e preorder: up to $630 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
Priced at $599, the iPhone 16e is Apple's new budget iPhone. Although it's pricier than the $429 iPhone SE (2022), the iPhone 16e packs a stronger punch. You get a larger 6.1-inch OLED display (2532 x 1170), A18 CPU, 128GB of storage, 12MP (f/1.9) front camera, and a 48MP rear camera with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6). Additionally, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence. Trade in your old iPhone, and you can get up to $630 off.
iPhone 16e availability
iPhone 16e preorders start on Friday, February 21 at 5 a.m. (PT). The phone will be released on February 28. Preorder deals have already started at retailers and carriers alike including Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and more.
iPhone 16e — What's included?
|Row 0 - Cell 0
iPhone 16E
Starting price
$599
Display
6.1-inch OLED (2532 x 1170)
Refresh rate
60Hz
Rear cameras
48MP main with 2x in-sensor zoom (f/1.6)
Front camera
12MP (f/1.9)
Chipset
A18
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery life
Up to 12 hours longer than iPhone SE 3
Charging
USB-C, 20W wired, 15W wireless
Operating system
iOS 18
Water/dust resistance
IP68
Size
5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches
Weight
5.88 ounces
Colors
Black, white
Pricing for the iPhone 16e starts at $599 for the 128GB model. That's $170 more than the iPhone SE (2022), which started at $429 and is still in stock at a few retailers. However, the iPhone 16e sports a much larger 6.1-inch display and faster A18 chipset. (The same CPU powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus).
The iPhone 16e is also available with more storage. In addition to the base 128GB model, there's also a 256GB model for $699 and a 512GB model that'll set you back $899.
Other noteworthy upgrades include a Face ID notch and a full-screen design with gesture-based navigation. (The iPhone SE 2022 sported big bezels and a home button with Touch ID). There's no Dynamic Island nor is there a Camera Control key, but the iPhone 16e does have an Action button like the iPhone 16.
If you're curious about Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16E supports iOS 18 features, including Apple Intelligence. That means you don't have to spend $799 or more to get a modern iPhone experience.
