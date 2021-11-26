Black Friday deals 2021 live blog — the best sales right now

Refresh

(Image credit: Oculus) The Oculus Quest 2 has been the talk about the Tom’s Guide office over the past month. With the release of Resident Evil 4 VR (which is currently exclusive to the platform), there’s really never been a better time to jump into the virtual world especially with Best Buy offering a free $50 gift card when you purchase an Oculus Quest 2. In our original review of the headset, we called it “the best entry point into virtual reality yet” and thanks to its (relatively) cheap price, strong library of games and overall ease of use that very much remains true to this day. Such an excellent VR headset is worth the $299 cost alone, getting $50 back just sweetens the pot. Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Future) Lowest price! As expected, Apple Watch Black Friday deals dropped the price of the newly-released Apple Watch 7. For a limited time, the GPS-only Series 7 is $20 off and in stock at Amazon — but you'll want to hurry, since this smartwatch's stock has been limited since it debuted last month. Compared to last year's Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch 7 has a larger display, brighter always-on mode and faster charging. Check out our full review why we named the Apple Watch 7 the best smartwatch of the year. Apple Watch 7: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Kindles are an extremely common sight on commuter trains for good reason. While they can't quite replicate the feel of reading a proper paperback, e-readers are far more convenient. Plus, you can read whatever you want without judgment from fellow passengers. If you've not joined the e-reader revolution (where have you been for the last decade and a half?) then your extreme patience has paid off, Amazon has the basic Kindle e-reader on sale for $49 in its Black Friday deals. While this is the most basic Kindle it does still sport a built-in backlight and 8GB of space to fit more books than you could possibly read. If you want a more premium model the Kindle Oasis is down to $174. dropping from a pricy $249. Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Miguel Lagoa | Shutterstock) Not yet renewed your PlayStation Plus subscription? Then now's the perfect time to do so — because Black Friday is when you always see the lowest prices. For example, you can buy 12 months right now for just $39 at Walmart. Outside of Black Friday, I generally don't see deals on PS Plus memberships. You might see 3-month discounts here and there on major holidays, but right now you can get a full year! PlayStation Plus 1-Year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

(Image credit: COSORI) Air fryers have become seriously popular over the last 18 months. Once a somewhat niche appliance, air fryers have rapidly become a staple machine in any full-featured kitchen. That's why we love this 18% off deal on the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL at Amazon. Granted, the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL does lack smart capabilities, but it comes with a roomy 5.8qt capacity, 11 cooking separate functions and 100 recipes to get you started. We've tested the Smart version of the design and it was excellent at doing all the fundamentals. We also loved how cool the exterior kept during use. COSORI Air Fryer Max XL: was $119 now $97 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide) We rate the Sony WH1000XM4 pretty highly. In fact, here at Tom’s Guide, we’re such big fans of these cans that we’ve ranked them as the best wireless headphones you can buy. That’s no small achievement considering the stiff competition from the likes of Bose and Apple. We have often recommended these wireless headphones at full price, so the chance to pick up the Sony WH1000XM4 with a $100 discount is an offer you shouldn’t refuse. For $249 you’re getting the best headphones around with excellent active noise cancellation, a lengthy 30 hours of battery life and seriously impressive sound quality. All that for $100 less is music to our ears. Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Google Nest Mini is the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $50 — and right now it's also the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $25. The versatile smart speaker can stream music, read news headlines, double as an alarm/timer, and act as a voice remote for your other smart devices. I use my smart speaker multiple times per day and if you're invested in the Google ecosystem, this speaker is a must-have. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: LG) Black Friday TV deals are always among the most popular discounts of the annual sales event and 2021 hasn’t been any different. We’ve seen some seriously deep discounts on a range of televisions, and this deal on a 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV definitely ranks as one of our favorites. Right now at Amazon, the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV is just $896, dropping down from $1,199. One of the best OLED TVs on the market, it packs LG’s powerful Alpha Gen 4 processor, a gorgeous 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistant. If a $300 discount on television of this quality wasn’t enough, use discount code "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" at checkout and you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card added to your account — that’s enough to nab a TCL Alto 6+ soundbar to sit under your new LG TV. LG 48" A1 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Apple's new AirPods 3 only launched in October, so you might think it wouldn't get any discounts so soon. But you'd be wrong. Originally on sale for $179, it's dropped steadily in price over the past week or so and is now available for just $149 at Amazon. Note: Don't be confused by the $169 price displayed on the landing page, as you also get a further $20 reduction at checkout. This is a great Black Friday deal on a pair of wireless earbuds that we recently gave a 4.5-star review to, praising it for its well-balanced sound and range of useful features. Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon