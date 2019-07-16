Killer Prime Day Deal: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Just $90

Prime Day is a total score for headphone shopping. We've seen plenty of solid audio deals, but this 55% discount on the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones is one of the better deals available.

Right now, you can get a pair of the Alexa-integrated over the ear headphones for $89.99 instead of $199.99—that's a massive $110 in savings.



Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones: was $199.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

These Sony noise cancelling wireless Bluetooth Headphones bring you up to 35 hours of uninterrupted audio playback per charge. The WH-CH700N also supports Alexa for voice-access to music and more.View Deal

Sony makes some of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones, but the built-in Alexa integration make this pair particularly appealing. You can summon Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.

Verified Amazon reviewers say these Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are the best they've ever owned. They won't be 55% off for long, so if you've been hunting down a pair of quality bluetooth headphones this Prime Day, this may be just the deal for you.