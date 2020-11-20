Killer Black Friday smartwatch deal just knocked £70 off top Garmin

Time waits for no person, so that’s why Black Friday is an excellent time to get a smartwatch, especially a fitness-focused one to help you track calorie consumption before a big Xmas blowout.

So check out the Garmin Forerunner 245 on sale for £179 at Amazon. That’s a £70 saving on the original £249 price tag, making it well worth a look if you want a running smartwatch. But you have to be quick as this is a timed deal, and the hours are already counting down.

Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch: was £249 now £179 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max, as well as offer analysis on your running form. There are also safety features allowing you to share your location with trusted contacts, in case you like to go running on dark nights. Just be quick as this deal is only live for a few hours. View Deal

As Britain is currently under various stages of lockdown, there’s not much you can do other than go outside for a walk or run. So now is a good time to get into fitness tracking. And the Garmin Forerunner 245 — one of the best sports watches around — will help you do just that.

It comes with a suite of features that offer both fitness and general information. Cycling through the Forerunner 245's various screens, you can view the weather, your calendar, notifications, workout history, heart rate, steps, health stats and more. And each of these screens is referred to as a widget, and you can add, remove and rearrange them as you see fit to customise the smartwatch’s screens to your taste.

Outside of these regular smartwatch features, you’ll get access to free training plans through the Garmin Coach. And you can create your own custom workouts by accessing the Garmin Connect online fitness community.

Furthermore, the Garmin Forerunner 245 provides information about your running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more. Basically if you need a device to track your running this is one to consider.

However there are plenty of other Garmin smartwatches to choose from, which we’ve rounded up in our best Garmin Black Friday deals list, where you’re sure to find a smartwatch at a great price.