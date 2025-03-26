Apple Watch series 10 is back at its lowest ever price — just $299 at Amazon

If you already have an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an excellent option for those of you looking for a smartwatch. Not only is it the comfiest Apple Watch on sale, it’s noticeably better than its predecessors — with a better display, faster charging and some of the best health features of any wearable.

The problem is that Apple Watches aren’t cheap, but thankfully the Amazon Big Spring Sale has brought the wearable down to its lowest ever price. Right now you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $299 at Amazon. That's one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen all year.

Apple Watch series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save $100 on the Apple Watch series 10 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — which is the lowest price we've seen this wearable go. That way you get to enjoy the thinnest and most comfortable Apple Watch we've ever tested, along with a whole smorgasboard of health features.

Apple Watches keep going from strength to strength, and the Apple Watch series 10 is definitely the culmination of 10 generations of work. That's why it tops our list of the best smartwatches, after all. The new model is 10% lighter than the Apple Watch 9, and just 9.7mm, meaning it’s one of the most comfortable wearables you’ll have strapped to your wrist.

The screen has also had a marked improvement with a wide-angle OLED display, the first of any Apple device, with an LTPO display that refreshes once a second instead of once a minute. The screen is also larger and brighter, with the 46mm model offering more screen space than even the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Sadly the larger series 10 model is not on sale right now, and as large as the 42mm series 10 is you don’t get quite the same bragging rights.

Of course the biggest selling point for any Apple Watch are the health features, and the Apple Watch 10 is packed to the gills with them. That includes all the same features as the Apple Watch 9, including the new sleep apnea detection. On top of that, it’s the first Apple Watch to offer blood oxygen detection since Apple was found to have infringed on a patent owned by Masimo.

Sadly the battery life hasn’t had any noticeable improvement, and you’ll get the same 18 hours of life out of this particular watch. However you do have faster charging, with the Apple Watch 10 regaining 80% of its power in just 30 minutes — plus 8 hours of life after 15 minutes.