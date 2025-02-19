The Apple Watch SE just dropped to $199 so you can track your fitness goals for less
A premium smartwatch with a not-so-premium price tag
Apple is in the business of making premium smartwatches, but unfortunately that means they come at premium prices. Unless, there's a sale, which there is! Right now, you can get your hands (and wrist) on one of the brand's mid-range smartwatches for an epic $50 off and that's certainly something worth talking about.
If you're looking to hit some fitness goals, track stats, stay connected and look trendy doing it then the Apple Watch SE dropping to just $199 at Amazon is big news. Sure, it's not the lowest ever price we've seen for this smartwatch, but it's certainly a competitive price and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen.
The Apple Watch SE is, to put it quite simply, a very good smartwatch. Why? Well, it boasts Apple's classic design, has a huge app library, large screen and it's highly responsive. You can track so much of your day-to-day life from sleep, to heart rate, to fitness goals and activity. It's a great way to stay motivated and connected — and right now, it's $50 off. Sweet!
We think the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches on the market and also, the most affordable. Of course, you'll need to be an Apple user already to hook it up to your device, but if you are then this is the next best move you'll make if you're looking to track your daily activity.
Even at full price, we think it's incredible value for the features that you get in return. So, right now while it's $50 off at Amazon, we can't resist talking about this deal. With this 2nd Gen model, you've got six colors to choose from, 18-hour battery life, retina display, voice control and GPS. To add cellular connectivity, there's another great discount with the model down to just $249 at Amazon, as opposed to the usual $299 retail price.
And it's absolutely packed out with features that make it a smartwatch with all the essentials you need. Ranging from a heart rate monitor all the way to Fall and Crash Detection safety features, you'll stay connected, as well as protected. It's also an incredibly trendy-looking watch with different styles, materials and colors that you can customize, along with the watch face itself.
In our full review, we said, "You're not going to find a more well-rounded smartwatch than those made by Apple. From the design to the features, no other smartwatches come close." And for the Apple Watch SE, it's competitively mid-range, but with $50 off right now, it's blowing the competition out of the water.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment.
