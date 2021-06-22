I test kitchen appliances for a living — and these are the best Prime Day deals

Not to brag, but I've tested kitchen appliances for over 5 years, so I've been around the block, or kitchen. With so many appliance deals to choose from this Prime Day, it's hard to spot the best bargains — which is why I've done it for you.

From the best juicers to the best coffee makers, I've found something to suit everyone's countertop and all for a great price too!

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Cosori's compact size makes it ideal if you have a small family or limited countertop space. It comes with 13 preset functions including steak, chicken, bread and vegetables. You can also control it via your phone or hands-free using Alexa or Google Assistant. With $40 off, it's a bargain this Prime Day!

Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer: was $199 now $109 @ Amazon

The Aicok's unique seven-segment spiral system sets apart this masticating juicer. Although it means it only has one speed, it grinds away at a slow and steady pace of just 80 rpm, getting a maximum yield out of your pricey produce while reducing oxidation so your juice maintains freshness longer. This top performing juicer currently has $90 off.

Vitamix Explorian Blender: was $269 now $188 @ Amazon

Vitamix offer some of the best blenders out there and this one is no exception. With 10 variable speeds including a pulse feature and a 64-ounce container, this blender will handle most jobs with ease and can produce enough for a family. It is worth flagging that this is a Renewed product, but it comes with a 90-day guarantee. With over $80 off, it's a great price for a great appliance.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However, it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It is now 38% off on Amazon for a limited time only, so make sure you grab yours while sales are still on.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Instant Pot's 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure-cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous-vide, warm, air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your favorite recipes. EvenCrisp technology makes sure your fries are always crunchy. They're currently $70 off on Amazon!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Grill: was $161 now $99 @ Amazon

While it's not technically an appliance, we couldn't help but mention this bargain. Le Creuset pans are iconic, both in appearance and performance. The cast iron distributes the heat perfectly and the pan leaves behind beautiful sear marks. A must-have with $60 off.

Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

If you want to achieve that perfect steak then sous vide cooking could be for you! The Breville CS10001 helps to maintain the ideal temperature and time with sous vide cooking. It can be controlled via your smartphone and features a compact design for storage. It's now $90 off, so grab a bargain!

T-fal GC7 Opti-Grill: was $129 now $90 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a grill, then look no further. T-fal's Opti-Grill features 6 automatic cooking programs including Burger, Poultry, Sandwich, Sausage, Red Meat and Fish. It makes an audible noise during the cooking process to let you know when meat is rare, medium and well-done and can even cook from frozen. It's 30% off for one day only.

