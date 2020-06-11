Hurry! Sony WF-1000xM3 earbuds just hit their lowest price ever

Headphones are an excellent gift any time of the year. But with Father's Day sales heating up, Best Buy is making it more affordable than ever to treat dad to a new pair of 'phones.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $75 off select headphones during its latest sale. The sale includes discounts on headphones and earbuds from Sony, Apple, Samsung, Bose, and more. Currently, one of the best headphone deals in the sale drops the price of the Sony WF-1000xM3 Earbuds to $178. That's $52 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these earbuds. Other noteworthy discounts include:

Skullcandy Sesh Headphones: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Skullcandy Sesh are an affordable pair of sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant headphones (IP55 certified). They offer up to 10 hours of battery life and feature a built-in mic for just $39. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to their all-time price low. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139. That's the second-best AirPods price we've seen this year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $149. View Deal

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $229 now $178 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000xM3 offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever. View Deal