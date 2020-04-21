Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S20 deal takes up to $300 off at Best Buy

If the recent influx of iPhone SE 2020 deals has you feeling left out, Best Buy has a sale no Android fan will want to miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $300 off the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Plus Ultra. That's one of the best Galaxy S20 deals we've seen. The deal requires activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Galaxy S20 5G Family: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $300 off the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Plus Ultra. The deal requires a qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. View Deal

After discount, the base Galaxy S20 5G on AT&T costs $26.66/month via a 30-month payment plan. (You'll pay $799 total, which is $200 off). Meanwhile, if you're looking to spend the least amount possible, you can get the Galaxy S20 5G on Sprint for $15/month via a 24-month Sprint lease. (You'll pay $360 total, which is $639 off).

The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's new flagship. When purchased direct from Samsung, the 6.2-inch S20 5G costs $999, the 6.7-inch S20 Plus 5G costs $1,199, and the top-of-the-line 6.9-inch S20 Ultra 5G costs $1,399. All three models feature the same Snapdragon 865 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 120Hz display. They also pack a trio of cameras, although the high end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the only one to add a fourth lens.

Although Samsung's phones are frequently on sale, we might not see prices this cheap till Amazon Prime Day later this summer.