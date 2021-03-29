Hurry! Samsung Frame QLED TV is $1,500 off right now

If you’re on the lookout to score a solid deal on a high-quality 4K QLED TV from Samsung, we’ve got you covered.

Walmart currently has the 43-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $997. That’s a whole $1,502 off, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this TV yet. And thanks to Walmart's express delivery service, you'll be able to indulge in your favorite TV shows in stunning QLED quality in as little as two days!

Samsung 43-inch QLED Frame TV: was $2,499 now $997 @ Walmart

This TV deal knocks $1,502 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 43-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 60Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps.View Deal

The Samsung Frame TVs are some of the best QLED TVs on the market right now. Famous for adapting a look of a frame, this TV can easily disguise itself into a work of art hanging in your living room. The Frame also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can easily pick your favorite color to best suit your interior.

This particular model features a 43-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution, enabled HDR and voice assistant compatibility, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid color quality, deep black levels and stunning audio quality.

You will also be able to enjoy some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system.

And with a variety of rich colors, high HDR resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz, this QLED TV makes a great option for console gaming. Although 120Hz would be better.

Though $997 isn't exactly the cheapest price on the market, the Samsung Frame certainly makes up for it with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. So act fast, while the deal is still active!