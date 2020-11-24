Hurry! Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal in stock at Amazon now

Update: The Nintendo Switch bundle is now out of stock. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more deals.

Our favorite Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deal is back in stock.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and 3 month of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That's the price of the console alone, making this one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals ever.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $370 now $299 @ Amazon

Best Switch deal of 2020: Amazon is offering the best Nintendo Switch deal of the year. For the price of the console alone ($299), you also get the downloadable version of the best kart racing game around, plus three months of Switch Online. View Deal

Nintendo eShop Gift Card: was $50 now $45 @ Newegg

Now that you have a Switch, it's time to stock up on some digital games. Newegg is offering a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card on sale for just $45 via coupon "BFRDAY34". Although that's only $5 off, it's a rare sale on a gift every Switch owner will love. View Deal

Getting all that for $299 is a very good value, considering that's the usual price for a Nintendo Switch console alone.

There's a reason the Nintendo Switch remains a big seller two years after its release. It's a fantastic console for gamers of all ages and abilities and different play modes make it convenient to use the Switch at home or on the go.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many deals we're keeping an eye on as the holiday season heats up. Gamers may also want to keep an eye on our guides to buying the PS5 and finding Xbox X inventory in stock, as those consoles have proven hard to get, too.

Shop more early Black Friday sales