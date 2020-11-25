Hurry! Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle hits Amazon

Amazon's just re-revealed the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, right in time for you to cross it off your list before Thanksgiving even begins. Yes, friends, the Switch bundle is back.

While supplies last, Amazon is selling the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 + 3 month of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That's the price of the console alone (savings of $68), making it the top Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal around.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Amazon

The Switch is normally $299 on its own, typically, and that's why this is such a deal. This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online. View Deal

So, forget the PS5 and Xbox Series X (which is easy to do considering how hard it is to get one) for a minute and enjoy one of the best consoles of this generation — with a free game and online access thrown in for free. Yes, for the $299 we paid for our Nintendo Switch consoles, you can get the Switch plus Mario Kart 8 (an excellent racer) and the Switch Online membership you'll need for tons of games.

The Nintendo Switch has stayed strong over three years into its release for a couple of reasons. Its excellent portability (undock to go on the move), plus an amazingly large library of games for all kinds of players.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many Black Friday deals we're keeping an eye on as the holiday season heats up. Gamers may also want to keep an eye on our guides to buying the PS5 and finding Xbox X inventory in stock, as those consoles have proven hard to get, too.

