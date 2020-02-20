How to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2: Watch the big fight online

Figure out your Wilder vs Fury live stream setup now, so you're not scrambling as the biggest boxing match of the year begins on Saturday. Yes, the excitement is at a fever pitch for the incoming eruption between heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The last time around, Wilder and Fury went to a draw. The two heavyweights, who are both undefeated, battled it out for 12 rounds. Fury appeared to be winning the fight until the last round, when Wilder knocked him down and nearly knocked him out. By the time the bell rang and the fight went to the judge's scorecards, it was called a draw.

Both fighters, of course, said that they were robbed and should've won.

Now, on Saturday night, they'll have an opportunity to prove once and for all which of them is the best heavyweight fighter in the world.

Needless to say, we're going to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 with the hopes of getting a decisive victory (which will likely be met with a rematch). So, read on to find out how to watch it and never miss a moment of the action.

Wilder vs Fury live stream: Start time, channels and odds

Wilder Fury 2 fight will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 22. The fight is being broadcast on Fox Sports and ESPN Plus (more details below) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder is a slight favorite, with a -125 money line.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during Wilder-Fury 2, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How to live stream Wilder vs Fury in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand

In the UK Box Office from BT Sport is the exclusive home of Wilder vs Fury live streams. They're charging £24.95 for the card, and the main action is pretty late at night, at 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 23.

is the exclusive home of Wilder vs Fury live streams. They're charging £24.95 for the card, and the main action is pretty late at night, at 2 a.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 23. In Australia Main Event is charging $49.95 for the show, which takes place at 1 p.m. AEDT | 10 a.m. AWST, on Sunday, Feb. 23.

is charging $49.95 for the show, which takes place at 1 p.m. AEDT | 10 a.m. AWST, on Sunday, Feb. 23. In New Zealand Sky Arena hosts Wilder vs Fury live streams, which cost $39.95.

Where can I live stream Wilder vs Fury 2?

Watching the fight will take a little bit of work.

If you're someone who prefers to stream content or you don't have a cable or satellite subscription, you'll only be able to watch the fight on ESPN Plus or the FOX Sports app. Both apps are available on just about every streaming box, as well as your computer and smartphone.

The fight costs $79.99 if you go with the FOX Sports option. You'll pay the same $79.99 on ESPN Plus if you're already a subscriber or $85 for an ESPN Plus subscription to go along with the PPV buy.

How can I live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you have a cable or satellite subscription and want to use that to watch the fight, you'll need to turn to your PPV channels and find FOX Sports PPV on the dial. The fight will cost $79.99 on PPV.

Wilder vs Fury 2 fight card

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Super Bantamweight: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima

Junior Middleweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Junior Welterweight: Amar Imam vs. Javier Molina

Junior Welterweight: Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan