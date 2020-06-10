How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 online: Finale start time, UK channel

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 finale start time, channel Watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 finale episode air Wednesday, June 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Ready for a bloody good time and some biting humor? Be sure to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 online or on FX to catch the finale episode. The mockumentary about Staten Island vampires is closing the curtains on its second season. But don't worry — FX has already renewed the show for season 3!

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 film of the same name, made by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The series version follows a group of vampire friends trying to figure out life (or the afterlife) in modern New York City.

The self-proclaimed leader is the 757-year-old Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak). His three roommates are Nadja (Natasia Demetriou); her husband Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), an English nobleman that she turned; and Colin Robinson (Matt Proksch), an energy vampire who drains both humans and vampires of energy by boring them senseless. The roommates also associate frequently with Guillermo, Nandor's familiar.

They're surrounded by other vampires, next-door human neighbors, co-workers and friends, some of whom know the group's secret.

Season 2 episode 10, titled "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires," finds the roommates trying to survive without Guillermo, while preparing to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.

But this won't be the end of their bloodsucking shenanigans, since FX has already ordered What We Do in the Shadows season 3. It's unclear when production would begin, since most Hollywood shows and films are on pause due to the pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 finale online.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 in the US

For US vampire lovers, the What We Do in the Shadows season 2 finale airs Wednesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX — but you'll need a cable or satellite package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 episode 10 on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which has a special FX on Hulu section with past seasons of hit series including Atlanta, Archer and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Plus, FX on Hulu debuts originals like Mrs. America and Devs. It's also got a 1-week free trial. Sling TV is a lower cost option; you get 50-plus channels for just $30 month.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 in Canada

Good news for fans in Canada. You can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 finale episode on the same day and a bit earlier than the US airing: Wednesday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on FX Canada.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2 in the UK

Good things come to those who wait. Brits can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 2, as it debuts on June 11 at 10 p.m. on BBC Two. This week will feature a doubleheader premiere, followed by a new episode every Thursday.