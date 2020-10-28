How to watch The Craft Legacy online: Release date, reviews, cast and more

The Craft: Legacy release date, cast Release date: Wednesday, October 28

Director: Zoe Lister-Jones

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny

Run-time: 1h 37min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

Something witchy this way comes when you watch The Craft: Legacy online! The Blumhouse Productions sequel to the 1996 cult classic is streaming now via premium video on demand — just in time for Halloween.

Much like the original film, The Craft: Legacy follows four aspiring teenage witches who get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

The Craft wasn't a big hit when it first came out but quickly gained a devoted following. Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True starred as outcast teens whose pursuit of witchcraft comes with negative repercussions.

In The Craft: Legacy, the witchy horror is passed down to a new generation, played by Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna. And there's a cameo from the original that's sure to please fans.

It comes from Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind Get Out, Insidious, Paranormal Activity and The Purge — so you know it's going to be scary.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Craft: Legacy online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch The Craft: Legacy with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — away from countries where The Craft: Legacy is streaming — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch The Craft: Legacy and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch The Craft: Legacy. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch The Craft: Legacy on streaming

The Craft: Legacy is streaming now on VOD after its release Wednesday, Oct. 28.

If you want to watch the movie on VOD, you have a number of options among the major digital content marketplaces.

Watch The Craft: Legacy on Amazon Prime Video in UHD. It costs $20 to rent and $25 to purchase. If you have a Fire Stick or Fire TV, purchasing the movie through Amazon is the easiest option.View Deal

You can also rent and purchase The Craft: Legacy on Apple TV. If you're gonna stream on the Apple TV, you'll get a slightly better experience here.View Deal

Other streaming sites:

The Craft: Legacy reviews

Here's a roundup of The Craft: Legacy reviews.

The New York Times: "... a disappointing distillation of the original that’s mostly devoid of personality"

Entertainment Weekly: "... for all its good intentions, the glossy production comes off like a feature-length episode of a network teen drama; nary a frame hints at the arresting energy of the edgy sleepover staple."

IGN: "Lister-Jones recaptures the magic of the original by welcoming the audience into a cool coven with warmth and radiant leads. It's a pleasure to tag along with this dynamic squad, whether they're dabbling in telekinesis, flirting with a crush, or taking on the forces of evil and misogyny. "

CinemaBlend: "The witches are refreshingly diverse young talents, with a cast made up of relative newcomers. And these four women have a palpable chemistry that helps buoy the movie."

IndieWire: "While a messy third act hampers its power, it arrives at a final twist to bring things full circle, setting the course for what could very well be a brand new chapter in a franchise overdue for new life."

The Craft: Legacy cast

The Craft: Legacy cast is led by the four actresses playing the teen witches: Cailee Spaeny as Lily, Gideon Adlon as Frankie, Lovie Simone as Tabby and Zoey Luna as Lourdes.

They are joined by: