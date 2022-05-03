How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online — release date and time, trailer and cast

It's almost time to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online with Paramount Plus, and see if a series of special appearances are truly a good bellwether of a whole new series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds release date and time Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episodes 1 premieres on Thursday (May 5).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Strange New Worlds, which exists because of how much fans liked Anson Mount (as Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (as Number One) and Ethan Peck (as Spock) in Star Trek: Discovery's second season, sits as a prequel of sorts. It's telling the story of Pike's years as the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The trailer for Strange New Worlds, which you can see below, positions it as sort of return-to-form for Star Trek. While Pike does seem to have some of the standard charm required for the chair that Kirk would one day sit in, we don't know a whole lot of what will make him or Strange New Worlds stand out. Maybe that's not the point, though? Maybe this is just supposed to be a good Trek.

If you had to ask us the stuff we're most excited about, it's getting to know a younger version of Spock. It appears that T’Pring — the Vulcan woman he bonded to as a child — will be in the series as well.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — which we at Tom's Guide think looks like the most compelling new Trek show in ages — is being so well-received by the powers that be that a second season has already been announced. It began filming in February 2022.

Here's what you need to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds if you've traveled to a place where you can't access it. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the US

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 1 debuts on Thursday, May 5 at 3 a.m. ET. It is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in the UK

We've got some bad news for the Brits who want to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. This Paramount Plus series will wait until June 22 to launch in the U.K., as that's when Paramount Plus debuts in the U.K. and Ireland.

So, as you might expect, the next best thing available for those who want to watch along with us in the U.S. is to grab a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to work your way around the Paramount Plus geo-restrictions.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in Canada

Unlike the situation across the pond, our neighbors to the north don't need to wait to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus. It debuts on the same day as it does in the U.S.. Paramount Plus costs $5.99 CAD in Canada.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in Australia

Good news! Since Australia is one of the growing number of regions where Paramount Plus is available, you can watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds down under. There, it costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99 per year.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer

In the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we got a glimpse of how Captain Pike interjects himself into moments of chaos. More simply put, the trailer is kind of a montage of sorts. And we're not sure why Pike would tell Number One that he doesn't love this job.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast

Anson Mount leads Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, reprising the role of Captain Christopher Pike, which he first played in Star Trek: Discovery. Also reprising their roles from Discovery are Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock.

The full announced cast is as follows:

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga