We got a text: It's almost time to watch Love Island USA season 4 online at its new home on Peacock. A group of sexy singles who are more than ready to mingle in a villa on the California coast.

Love Island USA season 4 streaming details Love Island USA season 4 premieres Tuesday (July 19) at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock (opens in new tab). New episodes drop six days a week.

The new season will feature naughtier games and steamier challenges, along with shocking twists and turns along the way. The singles will couple up, then face the temptation to recouple with a new arrival. Contestants who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers will get a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

The winning couple will have a chance at a $100,000 prize, which they can share or try to hoard individually.

Love Island USA, an offshoot of the popular British reality series (Love Island UK 2022 is going on right now), aired for the first three seasons on CBS and moved to Peacock for its fourth (and fifth!) season. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland is taking over as host.

Here's everything you need to watch Love Island USA season 4 online. Plus, scroll down for cast details and teaser trailer.

How to watch Love Island USA season 4 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Love Island USA season 4 while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.



How to watch Love Island USA season 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Love Island USA season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock (opens in new tab).

A new episode will drop six days a week (excluding Mondays).

To watch Love Island USA, you'll need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month). And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

Peacock is one of the newer streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like Girls5eva and Bel-Air.

How to watch Love Island USA season 4 online in Canada, UK and Australia

Bad news — Peacock is not available in Canada, the UK or Australia. And Love Island USA season 4 doesn't appear to be airing on any local channels in those countries.

Travelers abroad can access their paid streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Love Island USA season 4 cast

Peacock revealed Love Island USA season 4's first 10 singles who will arrive at the villa, along with the intro video above.

Sydney Paight: A 22-year-old operations manager from Houston, Texas but living in Los Angeles. Her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey and considers Paris Hilton is her biggest idol.

Zeta Morrison: A 29-year-old from Suri, England who lives LA, where she works as a babysitter and model. She's also a writer, currently working on an autobiography.

Felipe Gomes: A 32-year-old model from São Paulo who has spent the last 7 years traveling around the world and has lived in more than10 countries. He claims to be a great lover who has been with over 200 women.

Andy Voyen: A 23-year-old realtor born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He loves fishing, skiing and tubing, etc. His eyes go right to the blondes and his celebrity crush is Margot Robbie.

Deborah Chubb: A 26-year-old personal assistant from Redondo Beach, CA who is a self-proclaimed Good Luck Chuck, as the last four men she dated all ended up in marriages after her.

Courtney Boerner: A 24-year-old stylist from Los Angeles who has dated both men and women. She's had 19 plastic surgerie and can't live without her jewelry … or her vibrator.

Jesse Bray: A 27-years-old from Houston who drinks three to four gallons of milk per week. His spirit animal is a bear and his celebrity crush is Karrueche Tan.

Isaiah Campbell: A 21-years-old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota who is looking for a family-oriented girl, alpha female, “Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott type of relationship.

Timmy Pandolfi: A 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from from NYC. He can play the guitar, is terrified of snakes and wants a kind partner, like his mom.

Sereniti Springs: A 28-year-old from New Orleans who places great importance on nice teeth. She Is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a guy who can blow her boots off!