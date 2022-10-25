Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, release date, cast and more

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is here to remind you that while Halloween and Spooky Season are ubiquitous right now, the holiday season is fast approaching. And just like Werewolf By Night gave us a Halloween special, Star-Lord and the other Guardians are giving us some holiday cheer as well.

The cynics and Scrooges out there may be saying "bah, humbug" and declaring that this just exists to keep people subscribed to Disney Plus (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be Marvel's December drop, but that's not confirmed). But we're sure that many others just felt their heart grow three sizes watching this clip.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special looks to remind us about Star-Lord's blues and offer a simple holiday story enhanced by an unexpected (and now already-revealed) cameo. So, let's break down everything we know about the MCU project.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

Star-Lord's spending the holiday season alone (well, without Gamora, at least), and that's got him visibly in the dumps. But nobody would have known that until Kraglin explained the Earth calendar to the rest of the Guardians.

While Nebula's a mean one, and passes on the notion of caring about the holidays, Drax and Mantis decide they need to cheer Quill up with the ultimate gift. This sends them to the last person you'd expect — and we don't want to spoil it, so hit 'play' above to watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes out on November 25, 2022 on Disney Plus. And, yes, for those of you looking at the calendar, that means it's after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the upcoming Marvel movie that we thought was the end of Phase 4. James Gunn (opens in new tab) clarified online that this special is "the epilogue of Phase 4."

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast

When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast, we have one question: will we see Zoe Saldaña play Gamora? The whole story of the special is spurred by the fact that she's not around, so you'd think the answer is "no."

That said, Marvel's own site (in a post about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starting production) basically spoiled that already, saying "Returning cast members for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, who will next be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming Holiday 2022!"

That said, she may be appearing in some sort of flashback — or not at all. In the blog post announcing the new trailer, Saldaña's name was not listed, but Michael Rooker's was. And we know that his character, Yondu, is dead.

The band The Old 97's will also appear.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta

Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special running time

Gunn (opens in new tab) also said the 'special' will run "Around 40 minutes," confirming it's neither a movie, nor a short.