Google Pixel 8 storage just leaked — and it’s bad news

Google's been killing it so far this year when it comes to phone releases. The Pixel 7a easily topped our list of the best cheap phones you can buy, while the Pixel Fold has challenged Samsung's status of making the best foldable phones. Now with the Pixel 8 series likely just a couple of months away, Google could end the year on a high note, with leaks pointing to an upgraded Tensor G3 chip and improved camera array. But when it comes to storage, rumor has it we'll see more of the same.

A new WinFuture report claims Google will offer the standard Pixel 8 in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro buyers will have three storage options to choose from: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

These leaked storage variants are identical to what we saw with last year’s Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6 before it. That's surprising, considering Google's competitors have moved over to 256GB as the minimum storage tier for their premium flagship phones. Options for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra both start at 256GB, with the latter going up to 1 TB. Samsung still charged the same price for both models, which is especially important to note given the rumored price increases headed for the Pixel 8.

Combined with the upgraded camera array tipped for the Pixel 8, users may find 128GB to be insufficient storage space. According to previous rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 50MP main camera, a new 64MP ultrawide camera (upgraded from the current 12MP sensor) and a 48MP telephoto camera on the back, plus an 11MP selfie snapper on the front. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will supposedly use staggered HDR, in which the cameras capture long and short exposure shots simultaneously, as opposed to one after the other, to reduce strobing and ghosting effects.

Pixel 8 rumored color options

The WinFuture report goes on to reiterate what color options we can expect with Google's flagship smartphones. The Pixel 8 Pro will come in “Licorice,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky," while the regular Pixel 8 will be available in “Licorice,” “Peony,” and “Haze," according to the outlet.

Notably, WinFuture makes no mention of the "Jade" color earlier rumors mentioned could be headed for both phones.

Considering how well the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were received, the Pixel 8 has some pretty big shoes to fill. Google's expected to reveal its latest flagship sometime this fall along with a shiny, new Android 14 operating system. If current rumors are to be believed, we’ll also see Google’s second attempt at a wearable with the Pixel Watch 2.