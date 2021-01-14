Forget Peloton — this exercise bike is over $100 off at Walmart

Staying indoors shouldn’t keep you from staying fit and healthy. Kick-off your 2021 with the Echelon Connect exercise bike, a great alternative to the wildly popular Peloton.

Walmart currently has the Echelon Connect bike on sale for $497 . That's over $100 off and one of the best deals we’ve seen. Along with the deal, you will get a 90-day free trial of the Echelon Sport Membership, which includes all sorts of standard cycling workouts in addition to Walmart-exclusive on-demand exercise classes.

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This deal also comes with six months free membership on the Echelon Fit app (a $120 value), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels. View Deal

Since the world was hit by COVID-19, many have turned to home spin bikes in order to meet their fitness goals. While the exercise market remains heavily dominated by Peloton, other options have hit the market that should meet your fitness needs just as well.

The Echelon Connect bike is a great and far cheaper alternative to Peloton yet it's still surprisingly feature-rich. Apart from its appealing design, this home spin bike stands out with 32 levels of resistance and fully adjustable toe cages, providing a sturdier and more secure feeling when exercising. The Echelon Connect Sport offers an incredibly comfy experience with its extra-large cushioned seat and padded handlebars.

However, due to the model’s lighter flywheels (7kg), you will likely notice a ride that’s slightly less smooth and realistic. While those new to spin bike routines will likely not notice this slight disadvantage, it might be more apparent to experienced cyclists.

Another thing to note is that as opposed to Peloton’s already-included HD screen, Echelon users will have to use their own tablets or smartphones when using the bike. Make sure to check out our Peloton vs Echelon face-off for more information.

