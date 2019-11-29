Even Amazon Prime gets a Black Friday deal with this sale

Amazon Prime almost never goes on sale — in fact, the price for an annual membership has only crept up in recent years. But for Black Friday, even Amazon Prime is on sale: Currently, Prime members can buy a 1-year Amazon Prime membership for $107, down from $119.
Amazon Prime membership: was $119, now $107
Prime members can save big on gifting loved ones a Prime account with Amazon's 10% discount for annual Prime memberships. You must be logged into your Prime account to see the savings.View Deal
Amazon's 10% discount on Prime memberships applies to a yearly subscription or a 3-month trial, which is $35 (normally $39). Amazon Prime Video members can also take advantage of the deal if they sign up for a full Prime membership.
Prime members can only snag deal per account, so you can't go wild giving everyone in your life Amazon Prime. Amazon will email the recipient of your gift on the day you choose at checkout with instructions on how to take advantage of Prime.
Black Friday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: New Black Friday deals every hour
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Black Friday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles