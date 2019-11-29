Even Amazon Prime gets a Black Friday deal with this sale

Amazon Prime almost never goes on sale — in fact, the price for an annual membership has only crept up in recent years. But for Black Friday, even Amazon Prime is on sale: Currently, Prime members can buy a 1-year Amazon Prime membership for $107, down from $119.

Amazon Prime membership: was $119, now $107

Prime members can save big on gifting loved ones a Prime account with Amazon's 10% discount for annual Prime memberships. You must be logged into your Prime account to see the savings.View Deal

Amazon's 10% discount on Prime memberships applies to a yearly subscription or a 3-month trial, which is $35 (normally $39). Amazon Prime Video members can also take advantage of the deal if they sign up for a full Prime membership.

Prime members can only snag deal per account, so you can't go wild giving everyone in your life Amazon Prime. Amazon will email the recipient of your gift on the day you choose at checkout with instructions on how to take advantage of Prime.