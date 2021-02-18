Epic 4K TV deal: 50-inch QLED TV now under $300 at Walmart

We may be in between holiday sales but that doesn’t mean that retailers aren’t still offering some fantastic discounts, and Walmart is really impressing with this saving on a 50-inch OLED display.

Right now you can get a VIZIO 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV for $298 . That’s $50 off its usual price of $350, which by our math adds up to make this an epic saving.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K QLED Smart TV: was $350 now $298 @ Walmart

This excellent deal brings this VIZIO 50-inch QLED TV down to under $300. With 4K resolution and HDR support, no matter whether you're using it for movies, TV shows or video games you'll be impressed by the incredible picture quality. View Deal

With 4K resolution output and Dolby Vision HDR support whether you’re watching the latest episode of an addictive streaming series or playing a blockbuster video game, you’ll be wowed by the picture quality.

VIZIO’s next-generation Quantum Color technology will deliver "cinematic color volume and over a billion hues of vibrant color," plus the TV automatically optimizes its display settings in order to help you get the most out of your PlayStation or Xbox.

This display definitely puts the smart in Smart TV as well, not only does it give you access to just about every streaming service you could think of, it also supports Apple AirPlay and has a Google Chromecast built-in.

If you’ve been on the fence for a while about upgrading to a 4K TV then this deal is the nudge you need - all this for less than $300 is hard to beat after all. We don't expect it to stick around for long as jump on this saving while you can.