Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals for 2019

With Cyber Monday almost upon us, now is a great time to be on the hunt for big discounts on the best smartwatch. The Cyber Monday deals are coming fast and furious, and we expect several great Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals.

One of the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday could very well come back. Walmart had the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for an all-time low of $129. This deal is currently out of stock but could return for Cyber Monday

The Apple Watch 4 with both cellular and GPS and even the new Apple Watch 5 with always-on display have been on sale, so there's bound to be Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you'll want to jump on fast.

Yes, Apple is offering Apple Store Gift Cards up to $200 through Cyber Monday, but you'll want to turn to Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for serious sales.

Here's all the early Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals so far, and stay tuned for even bigger price drops.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals now

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the Series 3 with GPS/LTE for $229, making it a solid Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal. (The LTE model normally costs $299 through Apple). View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now. If features a large always-on display, built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback and fall detection. View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: was $349 now $309 @ Best Buy

You can save on this GPS version on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. This smaller 40mm version of Apple's smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal

Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $339 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for a discount at Best Buy.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. And you can get it for $20 off now, making this a pretty good Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal.View Deal