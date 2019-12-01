Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals for 2019

With Cyber Monday almost upon us, now is a great time to be on the hunt for big discounts on the best smartwatch. The Cyber Monday deals are coming fast and furious, and we expect several great Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals.
One of the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday could very well come back. Walmart had the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for an all-time low of $129. This deal is currently out of stock but could return for Cyber Monday
The Apple Watch 4 with both cellular and GPS and even the new Apple Watch 5 with always-on display have been on sale, so there's bound to be Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you'll want to jump on fast.
Yes, Apple is offering Apple Store Gift Cards up to $200 through Cyber Monday, but you'll want to turn to Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for serious sales.
Here's all the early Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals so far, and stay tuned for even bigger price drops.
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals now
- Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699, now $599 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $339 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart
If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the Series 3 with GPS/LTE for $229, making it a solid Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal. (The LTE model normally costs $299 through Apple). View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now. If features a large always-on display, built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback and fall detection. View Deal
Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: was $349 now $309 @ Best Buy
You can save on this GPS version on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. This smaller 40mm version of Apple's smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal
Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $339 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for a discount at Best Buy.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. And you can get it for $20 off now, making this a pretty good Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal.View Deal
Cyber Monday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles