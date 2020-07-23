Braves vs Mets live stream: How to watch the 2020 MLB season continue

Braves vs Mets start time The Braves vs Mets game starts at 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT / 9:10 p.m. BST tomorrow (July 24). Coverage will start at the top of the hour on TV.

Will tonight be a preview of the NL championship? Braves vs Mets live streams may tell the tale of which National League squad is most ready for this most peculiar 2020 MLB season.

Or at least that's what Mets fans are hoping for. Predictions seem to be pushing Atlanta to win the division over The Nationals, who are going to the bat tonight against the visiting Yankees. But if Mets ace Jacob deGrom manages to stay healthy, and puts in a strong performance in this opener, Mets fans may feel the optimism that so often evades them.

Those same Mets fans will likely be following deGrom's pitch count, as he's expected to go no higher than 85 throws due to some stiffness in his back found during the MLB's "Summer Camp" training weeks.

Other Mets stars who fans will be praying stay healthy include Yoenis Céspedes, fresh off a three-month shutdown that was done to prepare for this 60-game sprint of a season, and Dellin Betances, whose Achilles seems to be in good condition, following rehabilitation.

Here's everything you need to watch the Braves vs Mets live stream:

How to avoid Braves vs Mets blackouts with a VPN

Braves vs Mets live streams might evade you if you're caught travelling to a territory where a regional blackout, or simple channel unavailability problems have hit. But do not throw in the towel: with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Braves vs Mets live streams in the US

In the U.S. we've got a wide array of options for watching Braves vs Mets live streams. Not only will they be nationally available ESPN, but SNY (SportsNet New York) will also carry it, depending on your location.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. ET local time.

You could also get the game through MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

ESPN is on one of the best streaming services, Sling TV, one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

ESPN is a part of the Sling TV Orange package. This option also includes AMC, CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling is currently offering a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Braves vs Mets live streams in the UK

Want to watch Braves vs Mets in the United Kingdom? You'll want to jump on BT Sport to watch Braves vs Mets, which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021. The game is going to be broadcast on the BT Sport ESPN HD channel.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Braves vs Mets live streams in Canada

If you’re looking to watch the Braves vs Mets in Canada, you're gonna want TSN, as the game will be available on TSN1, which you can add to your pay TV service or buy outright as a standalone package.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.