Best Black Friday iPad Deals in 2019

Black Friday deals are just a few weeks away and if you have your heart set on a new iPad, we've got good news. Apple's iPad lineup is bigger than ever, which means there are more options for all budgets. Just a few weeks ago, Apple introduced its new (entry level) 10.2-inch iPad and rumors indicate we could see new iPad Pros later this month. Don't worry, though, because we expect to see Black Friday iPad deals on just about every Apple tablet.

How low can the iPad go and which retailer will offer the best Black Friday iPad deals? Keep reading to find out our prognostications on how 2019's Black Friday iPad deals could surpass even this year's best iPad deals.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 is set for November 29, aka the day after Thanksgiving — which is when I plan to find out which iPads my cousins want. Surprisingly, the best Black Friday iPad deals may hit the internet before then, with vendors bringing sales out as early as November 1st. Not only have we seen Black Friday deals begin earlier, year after year, but this year's Thanksgiving is pretty late in November.

Yes, with the potential for a shorter holiday shopping period, retailers will likely push against the tide, dropping deals the second kids empty their bags of Halloween candy.

Best Black Friday iPad deals: predictions

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy offered the best Black Friday iPad deals last year, so we recommend keeping an eye on those retailers in the coming weeks. If you want a reliable, general purpose iPad that will cost the least, look for deals on the 9.7-inch iPad and the new 10.2-inch model. Both models use Apple's A10 Fusion CPU, which is older, but can still handle many of today's iOS games.

Budget iPads: Amazon dropped the price of the iPad 9.7-inch down to $229 ($100 off) last holiday season. The tablet hovered around that price point for the rest of the year, and even through to 2019. We recommend you wait for the base model to hit $229 or less. (Alternatively, Walmart is already taking $100 off the 128GB model, bringing it down to $329 right now).

For 2019, Apple has a new 10.2-inch iPad that we love. And guess what? The new model is already on sale. Currently, you can get the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) for $399, which is $29 off. Again, the 9.7-inch iPad offers the best value if you're ok with the smaller screen and no keyboard option.

More Powerful iPads: Meanwhile, the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro will cost more, but can still be found on sale. Right now, you can save $30 on the 2019 iPad Mini 7.9-inch. The iPad Air, which is basically a faster version of the 2019 iPad, is also on sale at $40 off.

Over at Amazon, the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch is $55 to $108 off (depending on the model) right now, well before the Black Friday sales even begin. If you don't mind the chunkier bezels of the 2017 iPad Pro, Walmart's shaving $300 off that slate. Remember, we could see new iPad Pros later this month, which will affect pricing of all iPad Pros.

All of these iPads use Apple's newer CPUs. However, you can expect the iPad mini and iPad Air to see discounts of up to $50 off. Meanwhile, the iPad Pros could see from $50 to $300 off. (Naturally, the higher capacity models see the bigger price drops).

iPad Accessories: Don't expect much of a deal on any accessories. We saw a $5 off deal on the Apple Pencil, but not much else. QVC tried to pack in iPad accessories with the regular iPad to try and make it look like they had a deal, but Amazon had them beat on price, even when compared to a higher capacity version.