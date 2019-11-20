Black Friday sneak peek: The brand-new Echo Show 8 is now just $99

Black Friday Amazon deals are already in full swing. Among the numerous discounts on Alexa-enabled Echo devices, the retailer is taking $30 off the all-new Echo Show 8, which is still in the pre-order stage. Meanwhile the Echo Show 5 costs just $79.99 right now, a $10 drop from its regular price.

The $30 discount on the Echo Show 8 matches the lowest price we've seen for that smart display. It received the same discount for a short time last week, but otherwise has been priced at $129.99 since Amazon first listed it earlier this fall. The deal comes a day before the new gadget is set to ship.

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $99 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant and more. View Deal

Compared to other Echo smart displays, the Echo Show 8 is designed for the kitchen, as its larger screen makes following recipes easy. With a Food Network app subscription, you can use the Echo Show 8 to take live cooking classes in the comfort of your home. Along with sounding great, the Echo Show 8 also supports all the best Alexa skills.

Though the second-gen Echo Show display is slightly bigger, the Echo Show 8 is normally $100 cheaper, making it the more valuable option. The extra $30 off before Black Friday is simply a cherry on top.

If you're looking for a nightstand display, the compact Echo Show 5 is an excellent variant. And it's discounted for $79.99 right now.

Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 Alexa-enabled smart display is compact enough for small tables and nightstands, while still supporting Alexa's engaging visual format. View Deal

Though this isn't the best Echo Show 5 deal we've seen, it's still cuts the cost of a solid Alexa-enabled smart display. Amazon says it'll be on sale for $49.99 on Black Friday, so it could pay to wait if you'll be shopping online after the Thanksgiving holiday. Overall its a versatile device with decent audio, a nice screen and some nifty features.

Still not sure which Echo Show is right for you? Take a look at our Echo Show 8 vs. Echo Show 5 vs. Echo Show chart to find out which display best suits your needs. And follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.