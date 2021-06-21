Best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals 2021: Sales to shop now

Gamers everywhere will be searching for Prime Day RTX 3080 deals on June 21. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is one of the best for hardcore gamers and since its launch, it's been in extremely high demand.

Unfortunately, we don't expect to see Prime Day RTX 3080 deals on the standalone cards. They're in such short supply that we'll be shocked if we even see a restock. However, Prime Day deals tend to discount all sorts of gaming gear and we expect to see Prime Day RTX 3080 deals on pre-configured rigs from Alienware, MSI, and other PC manufacturers.

Don't expect to see massive savings. Anything from $50 to $200 off would be considered a deal. Likewise, don't expect Amazon to be the retailer with the most Prime Day RTX 3080 deals. To date, the majority of RTX 3080 deals we've seen have come from the likes of Dell and Alienware. Nevertheless, we'll bring you the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series sales throughout the duration of Prime Day.

Amazon Prime: free 30-day trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. After your trial is up, you can opt to pay a one-time fee of $119/year (best value) or $12.99/month. Alternatively, you can also cancel your account and pay nothing. View Deal

Prime Day RTX 3080 deals

RTX 3060

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Legion Y540 15 packs a punch with its 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display. It also features a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 card with 6GB of graphics memory. It's a respectable machine for the casual gamer who doesn't want to spend too much. (Currently out of stock)View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,799 now $1,482 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for a whopping $317 off its regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming laptop boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p display with snappy 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. View Deal

Alienware M15 R4: was $1,548 now $1,498 @ Dell

If you looking for the cheapest Alienware RTX-powered laptop, the buck stops here. However, despite its price this M15 R4 doesn't disappoint. You get a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz screen, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,498.View Deal

RTX 3070

Alienware M17 R4: was $2,332 now $2,283 @ Dell

This configuration of the Alienware M17 R4 packs an RTX 3070 GPU under the hood. You also get a 17.3-inch, 1080p, 360Hz LCD display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a relatively spacious 512GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,283.39.View Deal

RTX 3080

Alienware M15 R4: was $2,087 now $2,038 @ Dell

Thanks to its RTX 3080 GPU, this laptop should be perfect for just about any type of gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p, 144Hz LCD display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and RTX 3080 8GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,038.39.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4: was $2,577 now $2,527 @ Dell

This Alienware M15 R4 configuration packs the most storage of all the laptops currently on sale. In addition to a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz LCD screen, Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB of RAM, it has two 512GB SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration plus another 512GB SSD for extra space. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,527.View Deal

Aurora R12: was $2,609 now $2,557 @ Dell

Alieware has its Aurora R12 with the RTX 3080 on sale for $2,557.79. Although the usual Dell coupon is not applicable on this desktop system, you still save $52. This killer rig features a Core i7-11700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SD with 1TB 7200 rpm HDD and a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15" OLED: was $2,999 now $2,699 @ Amazon

This Prime Day RTX 3080 deal knocks $300 off the top-rated AERO 15. It packs a stunning 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, 2.3GHz Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GTX RTX 3080 8GB GPU. View Deal

Alienware M15 R4: was $3,037 now $2,988 @ Dell

This configuration of the M15 R4 upgrades your CPU to a Core i9 with faster turbo clock speeds. You get a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 300Hz LCD display, Core i9-10980HK CPU, 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 GPU. Like this model above, this has dual 512GB SSDs in a RAID 0 array, plus a third 512GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,988.99.View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon