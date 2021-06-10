Best Prime Day iPad deals 2021: Best early sales right now

From the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to the new, M1-powered iPad Pros, we're expecting to see a multitude of Prime Day iPad deals this year. After all, the iPad is the most popular tablet around and one of the best devices you can buy.

So what kind of Prime Day deals can you expect to see from Amazon this year? We're taking a look at some of last year's best Prime Day iPad deals along with some of the best iPad deals you can get today to predict which sales are worth shopping now and which you should wait for.

Prime Day iPad deals — top sales right now

What kind of Prime Day iPad deals we could see

Last years' best Prime Day iPad deal knocked the base 10.2-inch iPad to an all-time price low of $249. So far in 2021, the price hasn't dropped below $299, so we're predicting that it could hit $249 again on June 21. Keep in mind that the base models tend to sell out fast, so you'll have to act quick should you see that sale price.

Meanwhile, the new M1-powered iPad Pros will likely see price cuts on Prime Day. Walmart has already taken $50 off the Wi-Fi models and we expect Amazon to offer similar price cuts on Prime Day. Make sure to keep an eye on Best Buy, which could undercut both retailers by offering freebies with its iPad sales.

Early Prime Day iPad deals

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395). View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its second-lowest price ever, but history shows this deal won't last long. It's one of the best iPad deals of the moment. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models). View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

Student-only deal: Those who push their iPad to the limit will want to get the 2020 iPad Pro. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. For students only, Best Buy is taking $150 off all models and you get 6 free months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Student-only deal: The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Students only can take $100 off all models at Best Buy. You also get 6 free months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus.View Deal

7.9" iPad mini (64GB/2019): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance despite its age. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. iPad deals on this model are rare and it's one of the older iPads in Apple's lineup, but the 64GB model is now $30 off. View Deal

Best iPad deals — accessories

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air: was $79 now $72 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air/4th Gen) protects the front and back of your iPad Air. It also automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.View Deal

Apple Pencil: was $99 now $94 @ Amazon

iPad deals aren't just for tablets. The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) lets you take notes, sketch, and do much more on your iPad. It supports the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th and 7th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch, and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch. View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12" iPad Pro: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon

The current-gen Magic Keyboard can turn your iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th gen) into a laptop replacement. It attaches magnetically to your iPad and allows you to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you. View Deal

How to find the best Prime Day iPad deals

Where to find the best deals: Generally speaking, Amazon tends to offer the best Prime Day iPad deals. However, Best Buy is known for price matching Amazon. Oftentimes, Best Buy will also bundle a freebie (such as six free months of Apple Music), which makes Best Buy's deals slightly better. (To date, we've never seen Amazon offer similar iPad bundle deals).

Check all colors: Amazon tends to give different color iPads different prices. For instance, the base iPad 32GB tablet in black might sell for a discounted $299 price, but the white model might sell at full price. So when looking for Prime Day iPad deals, it's worth checking various colors for the lowest price.

Beware the iPad mini: The iPad mini is one of the oldest iPads in Apple's lineup. There are also strong rumors that it could be updated with an iPad mini 6 complete with M1 CPU in the near future. As a result, you might want to wait before buying this model. That said, this is the iPad I personally own and it still runs like new, whether I'm streaming Apple Music, Netflix, or playing Mario Kart. Nevertheless, I'd wait for the new model before making an iPad mini purchase.

