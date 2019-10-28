Apple TV Plus Review Roundup: For All Mankind Hits, The Morning Show and See Whiff

Even though Apple TV Plus doesn't bow until Friday (Nov. 1), we're seeing first reviews hit the internet this morning. And the word is ... not that great, and not that bad, either.

Critics were shown the first three episodes of See, The Morning Show, For All Mankind and Dickinson, the platform's big new shows — and came away with plenty of digs and some praise. Dickinson might be the best of the bunch, followed by For All Mankind.

See and The Morning Show, apparently, are as mediocre as their original trailers. Here's what the critics have to say about the Apple TV Plus shows — and, yes, this all has me sure that Disney Plus will do better in its launch.

For more on why I'm so sure, check out my early Apple TV Plus vs Disney Plus face-off.

The Morning Show

Over at Variety, Daniel D'Addario's review of The Morning Show was seriously negative about the series, pushing it to the back of my queue. CNET's Patricia Puentes' review is less a review than a synopsis, giving only bits of criticism — and mostly just a vague compliment about the quality of the show's troupe.

The Good

"[The Morning Show] has an extremely strong cast rounded out by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Desean Terry, with guest appearances by Mindy Kaling, Marcia Gay Harden and Martin Short." — Puentes

The Bad

"The Morning Show” is perpetually on the human side, punting on the questions it itself puts forward in favor of airily treating them as too complicated." — D'Addario

"The show gives up on its potential before it’s really underway, substituting career machinations for something more nourishing." — D'Addario

(Image credit: Apple)

See

Oof. I don't think we need to rush to see See, the series with Jason Momoa where everybody became blind after a big apocalyptic event — though somehow they can tell that a newbown can see. Dave Nemetz's early word for TV Line spikes the show for failing at its own premises, while D'Addario at Variety calls it out for being a poor man's Game of Thrones.

The Good

"Jason Momoa is definitely in his element as tribe leader Baba Voss," — Dave Nemetz, TV Line

The Bad

"Knight, director/EP Francis Lawrence, and showrunner Dan Shotz have made a show whose elaborate look and grave tone aim for “Game of Thrones” but whose content is lower of brow and, sadly, of quality." — D'Addario

"Spiraling away from narrative control as its first three episodes unreel, this series, about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly everyone is blind, wastes the time of Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, among others, on a story that starts from a position of fun, giddy strangeness and drags itself forward at a lugubrious pace." - D'Addario

"The whole endeavor is just too ridiculous to take seriously. The dialogue is grim and terse, with silly terms like “the Witchfinder General” and “the Land of the Sun Grave” being uttered with deadly seriousness. See relies on graphically gory battle scenes to carry a largely incoherent story, but I found myself giggling far more often than its creators intended." — Nemetz

Dickinson

At Variety, Caroline Framke gives a mostly positive review of the early episodes of Dickinson, a "devilishly clever comedy" (her words) series starring Hailee Steinfeld about young Emily Dickinson.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Good

"With an edgy sensibility and a modern-day score of jangly indie rock and thumping hip-hop, Dickinson is a sharp parody of stuffy period dramas, with a healthy dose of overheated teen soap dramatics as well." — Framke

"Steinfeld is excellent as Emily, armed with a delightful, Wednesday Addams-like morbid streak." — Framke

The Bad

"It’s possible to find a unique space amidst all the set categories within television, but at least in its first three episodes, 'Dickinson' has trouble doing so outside its basic premise" — Framke

For All Mankind

Early word is more mixed about For All Mankind. Caroline Framke at Variety calls out some positives and gives us reason to tune in, while D'Addario's TVLine review gets punchy about how the series is trying to do too much.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Good

"The space-race angle has real bite, and the series gleams with rich period detail." — Nemetz

"Do those ends justify the often ruthless means? 'For All Mankind' isn’t always sure — but it’s undeniably compelling to watch it try to figure it out." — Framke

"Soon enough, however, the show reveals itself to be a workplace drama above all else, and a fairly sharp one at that." — Framke

The Bad

"All experience workplace sexism in different and equally infuriating ways, though it’s a shame that “For All Mankind” seems less equipped to deal in depth with how Danielle would have to withstand the unique and perpetually difficult intersection of both sexism and racism as a black woman." — Framke

"The final product is a bit dramatically inert: It tries to juggle too many characters at once, and doesn’t make any of them as compelling as its core concept." — D'Addario