Amazon starts Black Friday early with 20% off gift cards

Love them or hate them, gift cards are popular holiday gifts. However, we typically recommend buying them during Cyber Monday deals because that's when they're at their cheapest. This year, early Amazon Black Friday deals have us changing our recommendation.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking 20% off select gift cards from Apple, Fandango, Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and more. It's one of the largest — and best — gift card sales we've seen from Amazon. (In the left column on Amazon's page, sort deals by "gift cards" to see all of the gift cards deals).

App Store & iTunes Gift Card: was $50 now $42.50

Use coupon code "iTUNES" to get $50 worth of Apple App Store & iTunes gift cards for just $42.50. View Deal

Krispy Kreme Gift Card: was $25 now $20

Use coupon code "DONUT" to get $25 worth of Krispy Kreme gift cards for just $20. View Deal

Fandango Gift Card: was $50 now $40

Use coupon code "FANDANGO" to get $50 worth of Fandango gift cards for just $40.View Deal

Chipotle Gift Card: was $50 now $42.50

Use coupon code "CHIPOTLE" to get $50 worth of Chipotle gift cards for just $42.50.View Deal

Lowe's Gift Card: was $100 now $90

Use coupon code "LOWES" to get $100 worth of Lowe's gift cards for just $90.View Deal

GAP Gift Card: was $50 now $40

Use coupon code "GAPPROMO" to get $50 worth of GAP gift cards for just $40.View Deal

Gift card deals are common during the holidays. However, we typically don't see them till December. But leave it to Amazon to switch things up with its massive gift cards sale.

During Amazon's sale, you can get a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for $42.50. That's $7 off and the best Apple gift card deal we've seen so far this holiday season. The best part is you don't have to buy one $50 card to use the coupon. For instance, you can get two $25 cards and use the coupon.

Amazon's gift card sale is bound to end fast, so get those cards while you can.