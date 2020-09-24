Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite unveiled: Price, release date, features and more

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite looks and feels a lot like the Fire TV Stick — but this newly announced model is a lot more affordable. It's still delivering you all the same streaming apps and content, but its remote has a new focus on live TV.

Amazon announced the Fire TV Stick Lite at its Sept. 24 event, alongside its Echo 2020 and Echo Dot 2020 devices, which sport wild new looks. So, let's see what makes this version of the Fire TV Stick so Lite.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Specs Picture quality: Up to 1080p (Full HD) with HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG

Storage: 8GB

Processor: Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Audio: Dolby Audio (pass-through HDMI only)

Wireless: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi

Dimensions: 3.4 x 1.2 x 0.5 inches

In the box: Fire TV Stick Lite, power adapter, USB to microUSB cable, HDMI adapter, Alexa remote, 2x AAA batteries

The TV button on the Fire TV Stick Lite sees Amazon making live TV an increasingly important aspect of its Fire TV world. Amazon didn't explain what the button does, but it's easy to guess it will open the Live TV section of Fire TV.

Currently, Amazon is promoting Sling TV and YouTube TV live content on its home screen, with Hulu + Live TV “coming soon,” according to an Amazon blog post back in July.

Available for pre-order now, shipping on Sept. 30, the Fire TV Stick Lite costs $29.99, $10 less than the Fire TV Stick. Amazon says the stick should be shipping on Sept. 30.

You can place pre-orders on Amazon now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite design

If you put the Fire TV Stick Lite next to the Fire TV Stick, I'm not sure anyone would really be able to know which device was which. Both are your standard black streaming sticks, and Amazon typically packs in adapter dongles so you can easily connect to an HDMI port if your TV's ports aren't accessible.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is matte black, with a glossy Amazon logo on one side, and a microUSB port that connects to its USB charging cable, on another side.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a part of the first group of products to feature Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly badge (one of the first to feature it, in fact), offering a low power mode for energy efficiency. That feature will also be rolling out to existing devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite features

The Fire TV Stick Lite offers many of the standard options you get in the Fire TV Stick, as its connections to Alexa allow you to view and control smart home devices, such as cameras, lighting and thermostats, among others.

You don't get Dolby Atmos Audio, though with the Lite version of the streaming stick— just standard Dolby Audio, which is only available in pass-through via HDMI. The Fire TV Stick Lite also doesn't have the same TV controls you get with the standard Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite remote

Maybe the biggest differences between the two Fire TV Sticks are found in the included Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This Alexa remote no longer has dedicated volume controls or a TV power button. That's a bit of an annoyance for folks who only want to use one remote at a time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

You could activate Alexa to perform these functions, but who wants to talk at their TV while they're already trying to adjust the amount of sound coming out of it?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 2020

Amazon also updated the Fire TV Stick, improving its performance by 50% and reducing power usage by 50% as well. The Fire TV Stick Lite also offers these gains as compared to the previous Fire TV Stick.

The Fire TV Stick is staying at the $39.99 price, and it's available for pre-order on Amazon.

It's also scheduled to ship on Sept. 30.

Amazon Fire TV Interface

Amazon's also updating the Fire TV interface, with personalized user profiles, picture in picture (for use with smart cameras), and popups for weather and other asks that don't take over your whole screen.