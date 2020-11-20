Amazon Black Friday live now: These are the best early deals

Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here. Amazon just released its official holiday sales with discounts on everything from its Fire TV Sticks to the entry-level Kindle. New Amazon Black Friday deals will launch everyday from now through Black Friday. In total, Amazon says it'll release "tens of thousands" of deals.

Today's best Black Friday deals at Amazon include the new Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off) and the Kindle for $59.99 ($30 off). In the coming days, Amazon will also have the new Echo Dot on sale for $28.99 ($21 off), the new Echo on sale for $69.99 ($30 off), and the Fire HD 10 on sale for $79.99 ($70 off). The sales aren't limited to just Amazon devices. We're also spotting discounts on AirPods, 4K TVs, and InstantPots.

Furthermore, everything purchased now through December 31 can be returned through January 31, 2021. (Amazon is making it easy to make returns by adding Whole Foods locations to its list of places where you can make label- and box-free returns).

Below we're rounding up the best Amazon Black Friday deals as they're announced. We'll list our top deals of the day along with discounts on all categories from TVs to mattresses.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals now

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial before charging you $9.99/month. This deal saves you $19.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $27.99. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99. View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $30 off — it's cheapest price ever — and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. Plus, it comes with a free 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen. View Deal

Fire TV Recast DVR: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. It's now at its lowest price ever. Both the 500GB and 1TB models are on sale. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — TV deals

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The 24-inch Insignia Fire TV is one of the cheapest smart TVs we've ever seen. It comes with a smart remote that lets you use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, play music, switch inputs, and more. It offers 720p resolution and has three HDMI ports. View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon)

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This Amazon Black Friday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming.View Deal

Toshiba 43" 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive smart TV? This Amazon Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV to just $229.99. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video.View Deal

Hisense 65" 4K Roku TV: was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

This 65-inch Hisense TV doubles as your streaming device, thanks to its built-in Roku TV OS. It offers Dolby Vision support as well as DTS Virtual: X sound. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best cheap TVs you'll find.View Deal

Sony 4K TV sale: up to $300 off 2020 TVs @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $300 off a wide range of 2020 Sony 4K Android TVs. After discount, these Sony TVs start as low as $448. Discounts are on the Sony X800H series (mid-range model). They feature HDR support and Alexa compatibility. View Deal

Sony 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Although this is a 2019 TV, the Sony XBR-65A8G OLED packs all the modern tech you could ever want from an OLED TV. You get HDR support (HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision), Imax Enhanced support, Alexa compatibility, and more. View Deal

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,349 @ Amazon)

Here's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. Currently, you can get the LG 55-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,349. This is our favorite TV of 2020. It has an amazing display, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the best TVs we've ever reviewed.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Laptop deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119

The Galileo Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for kids. It features a detachable 11.5-inch LCD, 1.3GHz Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It runs Android 6.0 and can also be used in tablet mode. Rarely on sale, this is one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen on a laptop so far. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $260 now $210 @ Amazon

Chromebooks have been hard to find in stock most of this summer. As a result, we expect sales on these laptops to be modest. That said, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $210. That's cheaper than it was on Prime Day. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $295 now $238 @ Amazon

When it comes to laptops, the bulk of holiday deals will consist of machines like this budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for light tasks like Internet-based work. View Deal

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for just about any Apple fan. It packs a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing. It's now at its lowest price ever. It's on sale for $929, but during checkout you'll save an extra $79 for a final price of $849.99. That's the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Headphone deals

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

Here's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've ever seen. Amazon has the AirPods on sale for just $128. That's $30 off and the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for Apple's popular earbuds. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They offer solid audio quality with active noise cancellation, sweat/water resistance, and intuitive touch controls. They're now on sale at their lowest price ever ($49 off). View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Furniture deals

L-Shaped Computer Desk: was $145 now $119 @ Amazon

This L-shaped computer desk offers enough surface space for everything from working to gaming. It features a sturdy metal frame and is made from environmental wood. It's now $20 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal

Leather executive chairs: deals from $39 @ Amazon

Upgrade your home office with a new office chair. As part of the latest Amazon Black Friday sales, Amazon has a wide range of office chairs on sale with prices starting as low as $39. The sale includes ergonomic chairs as well as stools. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Smart home deals

Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is one of the best cheap smart speakers you can buy. The third-generation Alexa-powered device is now $10 off, delivering Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $144 now $104 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. Home cooks will be glad to know that it comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes.View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features a brushless motor to significantly reduce vacuuming noise. It's also small enough to go under most of your furniture and fully integrates into your Alexa or Google smart home. An on-page coupon takes $100 off and drops its price to just $249.99. View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Gaming deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $25.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can preorder the game now from Amazon and save $10 in the process. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $15 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you play MMOs, MOBAs, or other gaming genres where you need a ton of commands at the tip of your thumb — the Logitech G604 is the mouse you want. It's comfortable to use, plays well across the board, and it can connect via USB dongle and Bluetooth.View Deal

Acer XB270H: was $499 now $395 @ Amazon

The Acer XB271H is a 1080p gaming monitor with a robust color palette and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That means you'll be able to run games with frame rates well in excess of 100 frames per second. We especially like that you can orient it vertically.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Wearables deals

Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is now on sale for just $99. That's $50 off and its lowest price ever. Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is on sale for just $129.99 ($120 off). It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the second-best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year.View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $49 off, which is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll find. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Kitchen appliance deals

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction. It includes a 32-ounce (4 cup) capacity and uses a stainless steel mesh filter that's reusable and easy to clean. View Deal

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Keurig's K-cups aren't the greatest for the environment, but this coffee maker gives you the option of either brewing a single cup, or using grounds to make a small pot of coffee, up to 12 cups in size. It has a 60-ounce reservoir, and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Toy deals

Star Wars toys and apparel: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive sale on all things Star Wars. The retailer is taking up to 40% off Star Wars toys, apparel, socks, and more. The sale includes brands like Funko Pop with prices starting as low as $4. It's one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Lego sets: spend $50 get $10 off @ Amazon

From Lego Disney sets to Lego Star Wars, Amazon is taking up to $10 off select Lego purchases of $50 or more. It's one of the best Amazon Black deals we've seen. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Household deals

Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon

We know: This isn't the most glamorous Black Friday deal, but spend $40 or more on select cleaning supplies at Amazon and you'll get $10 off your purchase. The sale includes Tide Pods, Ziploc bags, Seventh Generation detergent, and much more. View Deal