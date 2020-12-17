Is AirPods Max price worth it? The reviews are in

The Apple AirPods Max has reached reviewers, and the consensus is that Apple’s first over-ear headphones are a technical success — though questions remain about their gigantic $549 price.

The AirPods Max have won plaudits for its sound quality, especially with Apple’s signature Spatial Audio feature engaged, as well as the effectiveness of the active noise cancelling. Another consistently highlighted quality is the AirPods Max design, though some have noticed their relative heaviness.

As noted in earlier AirPods Max hands-on reviews, though, there’s a widespread skepticism over the headphones value, with multiple reviews suggesting prospective buyers stick with cheaper ANC headphones like the Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000xm4.

The Verge (8.5/10)

(Image credit: Apple)

Chris Welch’s review on The Verge praises the AirPods Max for their top-notch sound quality, noting its ANC in particular was on par with the very best. Conversely, he dislikes the design and practicality of the bundled carrying case, and criticizes the AirPods Max for recycling features of the AirPods Pro at a much higher price.

The good

“The low end is never muddy — regardless of genre — and the AirPods Max do a great job of showcasing every element of a well-produced track. With these headphones, you get the best of everything Apple has learned about audio.”

The bad

“There’s still no world where I recommend the AirPods Max to your average headphone shopper, especially when the AirPods Pro offer a lot of the same features for less. Many consumers will be perfectly happy sticking with the tried-and-true options from Sony, Bose, Microsoft, and elsewhere. At the very least, it’s probably worth waiting for Apple Music HD or spatial audio on the Apple TV or, for god’s sake, a better case.”

PC Mag (4/5)

(Image credit: B&H Photo)

Writing for PC Mag, Tim Gideon emphasizes the high price of the AirPods Max but argues their luxurious design, sound quality and raft of features could well be worth the money. He actually likes the Smart Case’s aesthetic, though questions why it leaves the headband exposed.

The good

“Once they're up and running, the AirPods Max deliver excellent noise cancellation. When it comes to intense low-frequency rumble at high volumes, similar to that you’d hear on an airplane, the AirPods are actually slightly more effective than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM4.”

The bad

“Nearly every competitor offers a more traditional case that may not look quite as cool, but does the job of protecting the headphones in a more thorough manner. The case’s rubberized surface is also a dust magnet—it would've been nicer (especially at this price) to see a material here that works less like a Swiffer, such as a smooth leather or a classy fabric.”

Rolling Stone

Brandt Ranj’s Rolling Stone review is broadly positive, primarily directing criticism to the case or smaller design choices like the use of a Lightning port. Apple’s 20-hour battery life estimate is reported to be accurate, and he praises the ease of setting up and maintaining wireless connections.

The good

“Apple says AirPods Max get up to 20 hours of battery life per charge, and that’s been my experience using them as my primary headphones for about a week. I plug them in for an hour or so every couple of days, and that gets me through long music and podcast listening sessions without battery anxiety.”

The bad

“Apple’s only controversial design choice was sticking AirPods Max with its proprietary Lightening port. Most gadgets have moved on to USB-C, including Apple in many cases, but the company is stubbornly holding onto this connector for its headphones, entry-level iPad, and iPhones.”

Marques Brownlee

(Image credit: Apple)

YouTuber Marques Brownlee appreciates the high build quality of the headphones’ metal design while acknowledging this made the AirPods Max much heavier than its rivals. Even so, he finds the earcups comfortable and praised the overall sound quality.

The good

“The mesh earcups with memory foam are nice and soft and very comfortable, and through long listening sessions they’ve actually done better than leather. I listened for two to three hours in a row before my ears started to get hot and I needed a break, which is pretty great.”

The bad

“There’s no sweat or water resistance here, so if you’re an athlete or if you want to make these your gym headphones, or if you want to walk around the city when it’s raining or snowing or something like that, probably reconsider.”